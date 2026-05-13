This Clever Ironing Board Idea Is A Game-Changer For Tiny Laundry Rooms
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A dedicated laundry room of any size is a wonderful convenience and luxury. It may be simple to pack all the features you need to make laundry day a breeze into one with lots of square footage. However, there are also plenty of small-space solutions to boost the functionality of a tiny laundry room. However, one solution can help optimize a tight laundry space: a built-in wall ironing board cabinet. These clever units work by recessing into the wall between studs to capitalize on unused space. It's a total game-changer for undersized laundry spaces where every square inch really counts. When the time comes to iron, you simply open the cabinet door to reveal a fold-down board. There's also storage space inside for the iron and other supplies.
Built-in wall ironing boards are hardly a new concept, as they've been around for over a century. They made their debut in the 1920s during a wave of home design focused on efficiency, such as in Sears home kits. However, the rise in popularity of synthetic, wash-and-wear fabrics during the '50s and '60s meant less time spent ironing. So, there was a dwindling need for built-in ironing boards as a staple in new homes.
Fast forward to today's reinvigorated quest toward maximizing efficiency, storage, and functionality in small spaces. You'll find that we've come full circle, with more people looking to improved versions of built-in ironing boards as a solution for tiny laundry rooms. If you don't have an original fold-out ironing board built into a historical property, there are ways to incorporate the idea in a more updated way.
Features and styles of built-in wall ironing board cabinets
There are a variety of options on the market for built-in ironing board cabinets, all designed to be narrow enough to comfortably recess between standard distance wall studs. Basic built-in models with tilt-out or swivel boards, like Household Essentials Stowaway Ironing Board, are typically in the $100 to $200 dollar range. Many should have the interior depth to accommodate an iron inside the cabinet when the board's folded. Some units also feature hooks for in-progress clothing, while others have a secondary narrow fold-down sleeve board. Many have fixed or adjustable shelves to store laundry essentials behind closed doors. Some units even boast an integrated outlet, timer, work light, and cord bracket for an all-in-one storage and power solution. Some basic cabinets feature a mirrored or standard white laminate door front. But there are also higher-end units made from real wood to match your existing cabinetry.
You can accomplish a similar idea, even if you can't (or don't care to) cut into your drywall. There are also low-profile units, like Ivation's Ironing Board Cabinet, that can be wall-mounted on the surface. While they'll be a bit deeper than their recessed counterparts, you're still able to achieve a wall-mounted ironing board cabinet with only a couple of drywall holes, versus a large cutout.
If you're a renter looking for a damage-free solution, they make over-the-door fold-down ironing boards with removable hooks. Some models, like Seiritex's Over the Door Ironing Board, also feature iron holders and storage. While this may not be as sleek as options with doors, the board does hide away nicely behind a door.
Installing a built-in wall ironing board cabinet in your laundry room
While the features may vary, the installation process for a built-in wall ironing board cabinet is generally the same. Begin by locating the perfect spot, with plenty of room for the board to fold or swivel, as well as in close proximity to an electrical outlet. Some cabinets come with a built-in outlet to be professionally hard-wired. Once the location is determined, use a stud finder to locate the two surrounding wall studs. Then, mount the cabinet per the manufacturer's instructions.
The instructions may come with a recommended height from the floor to the bottom. However, feel free to adjust this height from the ground to your personal preferences. Some cabinets have a board adjustment feature to make small changes in the workspace height after installation. This will give you a custom ironing space that's ideal for your needs and can be tucked away when not in use.