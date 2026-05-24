Not Le Creuset, Not Caraway: This Is Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Dutch Oven
When it comes to Dutch ovens, Le Creuset stands out as one of the most iconic kitchen products of all time. Coming in a wide variety of vibrant colors (some even suggest your Le Creuset color says a lot about your personality) and known for their quality, a Le Creuset is a go-to for many cooks. However, it is hardly the only worthwhile Dutch oven manufacturer. Other notable lines from Caraway and Staub offer great products, too. However, when it comes to which Dutch oven is the best for 2026, none of those names topped the list.
Consumer Reports (CR), a nonprofit that ranks products unbiased research data, has recently released its 2026 rankings for the best cookware. In the Dutch oven category, the Our Place Perfect Pot came in way ahead of the competition. In CR's expert lab testing, the Perfect Pot scored top marks in nearly all categories, including heating speed, even cooking, sauce simmering, bread baking, and ease of cleaning. The only major strike against it was that the handles don't stay as cool as others, which means you'll need oven mitts to handle it when cooking. The second and third spots went to the Caraway Dutch oven and the Staub Enamel Cast Iron Dutch oven. Le Creuset doesn't even appear until 8th place.
The Our Place Perfect Pot is an affordable Le Creuset alternative
Anyone who has ever shopped for one knows that there are a lot of great Dutch Ovens for every budget level. Le Creuset tends to be on the higher end of the budget scale, with the Standard Oven reviewed by Consumer Reports coming in at $320. If you've got a tighter budget, the Our Place Perfect Pot can be had for $150, which is a considerable savings compared to the Le Creuset. But, the question then becomes: are you sacrificing on quality for the lower price?
A detailed reading of CR's review of the Perfect Pot would suggest not. The product's pros outweighed its cons so much that CR itself stated that, besides the overheating handle, "This model had no discernible flaws in its performance." The more expensive Le Creuset scored considerably lower on items like bread baking and an even sauce simmer.If you base your opinion solely on these rankings, it appears you're not really losing out if you opt for the cheaper Perfect Pot.
Now, don't assume that the Le Creuset is a bad product just because it ranked lower. People wouldn't buy them if they were. However, if the 9,000 plus 5-star reviews are anything to go by, the Perfect Pot looks like a solid alternative for those Dutch oven shoppers with a lower budget.