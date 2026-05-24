Not Le Creuset, Not Caraway: This Is Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Dutch Oven

When it comes to Dutch ovens, Le Creuset stands out as one of the most iconic kitchen products of all time. Coming in a wide variety of vibrant colors (some even suggest your Le Creuset color says a lot about your personality) and known for their quality, a Le Creuset is a go-to for many cooks. However, it is hardly the only worthwhile Dutch oven manufacturer. Other notable lines from Caraway and Staub offer great products, too. However, when it comes to which Dutch oven is the best for 2026, none of those names topped the list.

Consumer Reports (CR), a nonprofit that ranks products unbiased research data, has recently released its 2026 rankings for the best cookware. In the Dutch oven category, the Our Place Perfect Pot came in way ahead of the competition. In CR's expert lab testing, the Perfect Pot scored top marks in nearly all categories, including heating speed, even cooking, sauce simmering, bread baking, and ease of cleaning. The only major strike against it was that the handles don't stay as cool as others, which means you'll need oven mitts to handle it when cooking. The second and third spots went to the Caraway Dutch oven and the Staub Enamel Cast Iron Dutch oven. Le Creuset doesn't even appear until 8th place.