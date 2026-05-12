Not Blackstone, Not Weber: This Is Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Flat-Top Grill

If you've been paying attention to internet grilling trends, you may have noticed that the market for flat-top grills has become synonymous with one brand: Blackstone. There's a good reason for this. Reasonably priced and incredibly versatile, Blackstone griddles are so easy to use that they can turn you into an instant backyard barbecue master. You can make everything from pancakes and bacon to burgers and hotdogs on them, too. And yet, for 2026, Consumer Reports says that the best flat-top grill isn't a Blackstone at all — it's a LoCo.

Consumer Reports is a 90-year-old nonprofit company that publishes unbiased product reviews based on data collected from thousands of verified product users and tests performed by industry experts. The company recently released its Grill Ratings List for 2026, which was based on over 35,000 consumers who purchased flat-top girls over a 10-year period from 2014 to 2024, as well as expert lab tests. In the flat-top category, the LoCo 36-inch griddle came in with the highest score, at 79. The Blackstone 28-inch (74) and the Weber 28-inch (72) rounded out the top three. While there has been no data collected for owner satisfaction with the LoCo as of yet, the expert lab tests did give it a score of five (out of five) for even performance, a three for preheat performance, and a five for temperature range.