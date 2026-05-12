Turn An Old Chair Into The Cutest Succulent Planter

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Do you have an old metal garden chair that's uncomfortable or borderline unsafe? Despite being the vintage garden find collectors never skip when shopping at an estate sale, prolonged exposure to the elements can cause rust buildup that often damages cast iron or vintage metal chair joints and corners, making it too risky for seating. There's no reason to take the beautiful scrollwork pieces to your local junkyard when it's surprisingly easy to repurpose them into the cutest living succulent planters. One crafty TikToker, @succulentkim, transformed an old chair by spray painting it, generously filling the seat with moss, adding a layer of dirt, and filling the entire thing with a variety of colorful plants.

Starting with the right type of chair is critical to the success of this project. Even though succulents are drought-tolerant plants that don't need much water, avoid wooden chairs that will deteriorate with exposure to sun, rain, moss, and dirt. Instead, start with chairs made of cast iron or other materials that provide lasting outdoor furniture durability. Choose chairs with a slotted seat to provide adequate drainage below your succulents. Although some light rust may add visual charm, scrape off large chunks with a wire brush to avoid injury. If you plan to spray paint your chair before planting, it's also a good idea to sand rusty spots until they're smooth to get the best finish. Opt for Rust-Oleum Stops Rust Spray Paint from Amazon or similar products that are designed to hold up outdoors.