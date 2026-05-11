Why Homebuilders Abandoned Shotgun-Style Homes After The 1950s

A shotgun house gets its name from the legend that if you stood on the front porch of one and fired a bullet, it would whizz clean through to the back of the property without touching a single wall. Very long, quite narrow, and extremely popular in most of the American South, this style of home all but disappeared from new construction after the 1950s. But why was that? The answer is a little more complicated than buyers having different tastes in architecture, and tells the story of a nation in transition.

After World War II, the United States experienced a massive cultural and socioeconomic shift. Suddenly, many families were earning three times what they used to and cities began to rapidly expand outward, creating far-flung suburbs completely dependent on cars — something that many Americans could afford for the first time. Because of all the new space available (and the cash on hand to buy bigger homes) the small, urban-coded dwellings that were shotgun houses were rapidly replaced. The 1950s home buyer wanted larger houses filled with modern conveniences to match the optimism of the post-war era. The midcentury modern ranch house filled this vacuum, and more than 90% of homes built in the late '50s were in this style, sometimes also called an Atomic Ranch. With this much demand on the market for a lifestyle that the shotgun house couldn't support by its very nature, the style was abandoned.