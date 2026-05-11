Ditch The Ugly Wire Shelves And Try This DIY To Elevate Your Laundry Room

TikToker @atcharlotteshouse was ready to move on from her laundry room's wire closet shelving. The laundry room is one area where you have the license and motivation to make things more functional, even at the expense of stylishness. While you don't get much more functional than wire shelves, they look both cheap and flimsier than they actually are, and they're an understandably common target of DIY renovations and upgrades. @atcharlotteshouse's approach to making new shelves that look like built-in floating shelves is both simple and elegant, and can be done in a weekend afternoon with minimal tools.

The shelves are beautiful and simple, and this single change might qualify hers as one of the laundry rooms so pretty you might actually enjoy doing laundry. These chunky floating shelves are a welcome correction to all the weird things we've done to support storage, including wire shelving, but also including ugly shelf supports and improperly used L-brackets. A TikTok influencer's laundry room is a world away from my family's laundry room, which in its ideal state would be something like a self-cleaning decontamination chamber, and in its current state is more like a Sisyphean tale of perpetually pushing laundry and cat litter uphill. @atcharlotteshouse's way is better. Might not solve everything, but it looks great trying.

The super-simple build uses 2x3 frames attached to wall studs with heavy duty screws. She broke down some plywood for the shelf tops, bottoms, and fronts, put everything together, then sanded and painted to match her wallpaper. It's a little more time-consuming than approaches like hiding wire shelves by covering them with wood, but certainly nothing daunting.