If You Plant One Flower By Your Birdbath This Year, It Needs To Be This Long-Blooming Favorite

Purchasing a birdbath and placing it in your garden may be one step towards building a bird lover's paradise in your own backyard, but it is only the beginning. If you want birds to actually visit that bath, you have a bit more work to do. A good place to start is by planting flowers near your birdbath that will attract your favorite feathered friends.

Rudbeckia hirta, better known as black-eyed Susan, is a short-lived perennial that typically grows in the Eastern U.S. Because birds are such visual creatures, the cheery yellow flowers of the black-eyed Susan are hugely attractive to them. Birds will flock to your birdbath when you place these colorful flowers around it. Once birds discover the fresh water you've conveniently placed nearby, they won't be able to resist! The sturdy stems of black-eyed Susans also provide smaller birds a place to rest. The plant blooms from June to September, during which time it may attract nectar-eating birds like hummingbirds, along with other pollinators. Later, after the flowers have dried up, small birds like chickadees and goldfinches will be drawn to the seed-filled brown cones left behind.