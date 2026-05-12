Stop Cramming Cabinets, Stop Stuffing Drawers: A Smarter Way To Store Spices
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When your chicken calls for a pinch of salt or your sauce could use a dash of oregano, it's important to keep spices on hand for that extra wow factor. The only downfall? Storage. As necessary as these little jars of seasoning might be, storing and organizing your spice collection can be challenging, especially when you're working in tight quarters and have plenty of other things that require countertop and cabinet space. A new storage method has been making the rounds on TikTok, and it's worth considering if your thyme, rosemary, and red pepper flakes need a home: Magnetic shelves that fasten to the fridge.
Sturdy, spacious, and easily accessible, selections like HuggieGems 4-pack spice rack and Setbaoo 2-pack spice rack free up countertops and allow you to utilize your cabinets for sturdier options like dishware and cups. This spot on the fridge would probably go unnoticed or fill up with random decorative magnets, so why not put an overlooked vertical space to good use? Plus, when it comes time to clean your spice rack — a necessary task that shouldn't be ignored — you don't have to rummage through dark drawers to do so. All in all, it's a convenient and inexpensive solution that will make meal prep a lot easier.
Tips for utilizing magnetic spice racks on your fridge
Needless to say, this is one of those convenient spice organizer options that doesn't require much in terms of assembly (phew!). However, there are a few important things to note in order to get the most bang for your buck with your spices and their new home. When selecting where to place your shelves on the fridge, keep in mind that spices do best in areas that are cool and dry. That means you'll want to select a side of your refrigerator that isn't too close to the stove, as excessive heat (and light) can be damaging to the spices. Opt for glass jars to preserve them rather than the plastic containers they come in. Keep your favorites close and add expiration dates so you're aware of what to use and when.
And of course, this cute storage option begs for a bit of flair. Keep your spices in unified jars to add a clean look to the space, and accessorize with fun, decorative tchotchkes if you have some free space. For convenience, you'll want to keep useful items nearby, like a colorful set of measuring spoons, which you'll undoubtedly need for a recipe or two. Plus, plenty of these spice racks come with hooks, which, of course, means you'll need a decorative dish towel or oven mitts with a bold print for a fun pop.