Stop Cramming Cabinets, Stop Stuffing Drawers: A Smarter Way To Store Spices

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When your chicken calls for a pinch of salt or your sauce could use a dash of oregano, it's important to keep spices on hand for that extra wow factor. The only downfall? Storage. As necessary as these little jars of seasoning might be, storing and organizing your spice collection can be challenging, especially when you're working in tight quarters and have plenty of other things that require countertop and cabinet space. A new storage method has been making the rounds on TikTok, and it's worth considering if your thyme, rosemary, and red pepper flakes need a home: Magnetic shelves that fasten to the fridge.

Sturdy, spacious, and easily accessible, selections like HuggieGems 4-pack spice rack and Setbaoo 2-pack spice rack free up countertops and allow you to utilize your cabinets for sturdier options like dishware and cups. This spot on the fridge would probably go unnoticed or fill up with random decorative magnets, so why not put an overlooked vertical space to good use? Plus, when it comes time to clean your spice rack — a necessary task that shouldn't be ignored — you don't have to rummage through dark drawers to do so. All in all, it's a convenient and inexpensive solution that will make meal prep a lot easier.