If Your Thermostat Says 'Wait', Don't Ignore It — It Could Be Warning You

Your thermostat controls the temperature in your home, but if you don't understand how your home's thermostat actually works, you might be missing important warnings. If the screen on your thermostat says "wait," resist the temptation to just walk away and forget. It could be nothing — or it could be a sign of a major problem in your HVAC system.

To tell which it is, keep an eye on how long the message stays on the screen before your HVAC system comes on. If the message stays on the screen for more than five minutes, there could be an issue with either the thermostat itself or your HVAC system. Similarly, pay attention if the message goes away but comes back right after, or if your HVAC system does not turn on after it goes away. There may be a problem with the power source, the connection between the power source and the thermostat, or the HVAC system itself. Determining the specific problem can be tricky, so you'll need to be patient and thorough while troubleshooting your thermostat.

On the other hand, if the "wait" message only lasts a few minutes before your HVAC system activates and the message goes away, then you have nothing to worry about. This is a normal function designed to keep the system from activating too quickly and damaging itself. Think of it as a bit like the loading screen when you first turn on your computer — everything needs a moment to connect properly. Depending on the type of thermostat you have, it may also say "delay" or "waiting for equipment" instead. Give it a few minutes, then check the thermostat again. Avoid messing with the settings, as this can restart the process.