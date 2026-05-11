Not Paint, Not Peel-And-Stick: A Stunning DIY Backsplash Idea You'll Want To Try

We like brick walls. We've liked them for a long time, and even when all the liking peaked, it didn't really die off the way trends sometimes do. The dusty glory of exposed brick walls has so thoroughly captured our imaginations since the 1970s that they've become part of a chic industrial/rustic design vocabulary, taking on many forms. Just look at DIY Instagram creator @thefinishedproject, who might have actually turned them into something new with a wood brick backsplash concept that looks and functions differently from the brick walls that came before it.

What @thefinishedproject created in her laundry room is actually more like a tall wainscoting, since it reaches all the way to the floor and is capped with a rail, but it functions as a backsplash wherever laundry is happening. Over the course of 37 Instagram reels (almost 20 minutes of video), she uses segments of 1x3 furring strips to create a faux brick wall covering that, while it's reminiscent of brick, has a character all its own. Even painted, it creates the impression of brick (though there are many other things you can do with brick walls). But this is unmistakably wood, and that really works in a room where the style seems to suggest farmhouse more than urban loft. It's close enough to brick to have also worked when she previously applied it to the surround of a gas fireplace.

And yes, it would make a great kitchen backsplash. We've seen exposed brick before in one of Erin Napier's tile backsplash alternatives. For a brick kitchen floor, though, you'll probably have to retreat to actually flooring or real brick.