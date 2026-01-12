Tired Of Tile? Erin Napier's Kitchen Backsplash Idea Is Different And Stunning
Most kitchen backsplashes play it safe with glossy subway tile, polished stone, and clean lines that quietly fade into the background. They do their job, but they rarely steal the show. If you're craving something with more texture and personality, there's a surprisingly timeless alternative that designers are rediscovering: brick. HGTV's "Home Town" host Erin Napier showcased this rustic twist. It brings depth, warmth, and an old-world charm that traditional tile just can't match, turning an everyday backsplash into a true focal point.
In an early-20th-century–style remodel, Napier and her husband, Ben, transformed a 1906 Laurel, Mississippi home with a $63,000 renovation. One of the most striking updates was carrying the exposed brick from the kitchen's original fireplace into the kitchen backsplash. They began by reusing brick salvaged during the fireplace restoration, then brought in carefully matched pieces to complete the look, creating a seamless, historically rooted design that feels both intentional and authentic. One of the commenters on the YouTube summary of the transformation expressed appreciation for "the little nods to the house's history." "Love all the exposed brick and the color choices," one viewer said, while another added that "it looks so stable and solid with all the brick."
How to get a brick backsplash in your kitchen
While there are things to consider before choosing backsplash tile, brick alone carries some additional complications. Untreated brick, which is what you're probably envisioning, is a bit more absorbent than you might like for your kitchen. This means it can easily become stained if, for example, you accidentally splashed bacon grease out of a pan or forgot to cover the blender while mixing up a sauce or soup. Brick's rough texture also makes it harder to clean. An additional step of applying a polyurethane sealant can help avoid stains or disintegration. Solid brick is also heavier than you might think, requiring extra wall support. Not only does this make traditional brick not only more expensive, but it may take a lot more work and even masonry expertise.
Get the brick look without the increased cost, maintenance, or weight challenges with thin brick-look tiles made of clay or porcelain. Clay ones mimic the real look of brick and might be the more affordable option. However, porcelain tiles are more durable and water-resistant, which makes them ideal for kitchens. You can see the diversity of these tiles at Wayfair with brick-look Ceramic Subway Tiles and Tribeca Porcelain Brick Look Tiles that look almost exactly like authentic brick. In the reviews, customers give the porcelain tiles an average 4.7 stars, sharing pictures of their kitchen transformations. Now that you have that warm, brick look you crave, here's how to keep that backsplash clean behind your stove.