Tired Of Tile? Erin Napier's Kitchen Backsplash Idea Is Different And Stunning

While there are things to consider before choosing backsplash tile, brick alone carries some additional complications. Untreated brick, which is what you're probably envisioning, is a bit more absorbent than you might like for your kitchen. This means it can easily become stained if, for example, you accidentally splashed bacon grease out of a pan or forgot to cover the blender while mixing up a sauce or soup. Brick's rough texture also makes it harder to clean. An additional step of applying a polyurethane sealant can help avoid stains or disintegration. Solid brick is also heavier than you might think, requiring extra wall support. Not only does this make traditional brick not only more expensive, but it may take a lot more work and even masonry expertise.

Get the brick look without the increased cost, maintenance, or weight challenges with thin brick-look tiles made of clay or porcelain. Clay ones mimic the real look of brick and might be the more affordable option. However, porcelain tiles are more durable and water-resistant, which makes them ideal for kitchens. You can see the diversity of these tiles at Wayfair with brick-look Ceramic Subway Tiles and Tribeca Porcelain Brick Look Tiles that look almost exactly like authentic brick. In the reviews, customers give the porcelain tiles an average 4.7 stars, sharing pictures of their kitchen transformations. Now that you have that warm, brick look you crave, here's how to keep that backsplash clean behind your stove.