What To Do If You Find Invasive Japanese Honeysuckle In Your Yard

Birds love it, bees love it, and plenty of yards are full of this sweet-smelling woody vine. But Japanese honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica) is no friend to your garden, and is a threat to any other plants and trees you may have blooming. Left alone, this aggressive climber will take over your yard and allow no other species to thrive. It is one of those invasive garden plants to avoid in setting up new landscaping, and if you inherited this problem plant, it is enough of a menace that you'll want to take steps to remove it. Unfortunately, removing this invasive is no small feat, and takes a multifaceted approach that involves pulling, cutting, and applying herbicide.

A native of Asia, Japanese honeysuckle was brought over to the U.S. in the early 1800s and planted as an ornamental and for erosion control. Over the years, this vine proved problematic, escaping into sensitive natural areas and smothering everything in its path. Now it is considered invasive throughout the United States, with a large presence in the American Southeast, but also significant pockets in the West.

Japanese honeysuckle is distinguishable from hummingbird-favorite native trumpet honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens) by its flared yellow or white flowers and large, black berries, as opposed to the native's more pink, tubular flowers and smaller, reddish fruit. Unlike trumpet honeysuckle, Japanese honeysuckle takes over by growing thickly up in tree canopies and shading out other species below, and directly kills other plants by strangling them with its tough, woody vines.