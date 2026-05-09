Keep Grass And Weeds Out Of Your Flower Beds With One Gorgeous Garden Addition

If you've been planning a gorgeous spring flower bed, the last thing you want is weeds popping up around your flowers. You can remove them by hand or put down a layer of mulch, but there's another option that's both effective and beautiful. Ground cover plants can help suppress weeds and grass, and fill in gaps in between your plants. Many of them add aesthetic value to your garden as well. No matter your experience level or garden set-up, there's bound to be a ground cover plant that works for your flower bed.

Ground covers are plants that grow low to the ground and spread out to cover a space. They typically form dense carpets, which prevent weeds or opportunistic grass from getting the light, water, and space they need to grow. This can become a problem if you're trying to grow other plants from seeds in your garden, as the ground cover may also overwhelm them. However, if your plants are all established and already taller than your ground cover will be, and you chose your ground cover with care, then there shouldn't be any problems.

In addition to keeping weeds out of your flower beds, many popular ground covers have flowers of their own, some of which can attract hummingbirds and butterflies. However, there are some gorgeous ground covers that you should avoid. Since ground covers tend to spread, some non-native ground cover plants can become invasive. Creeping Jenny (Lysimachia nummularia), wintercreeper (Euonymus fortunei), and periwinkle (Vinca major and Vinca minor) are all known for being stunning, low-maintenance ground covers, but they're also invasive in the U.S. Instead, focus on native beauties like creeping phlox (Phlox subulata), which is native to the east coast, and baby blue eyes (Nemophila menziesii), which is native to the west.