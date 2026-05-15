What Happens If You Use Pine-Sol As A Weed Killer?

If you're searching for one of the best weed killers for all kinds of lawn weed woes, you might be tempted to reach for a common household product to get the job done without relying on a separate, store-bought solution. Pine-Sol, a multi-surface cleaning formula, is a commonly recommended household solution. It's touted on social media and in online articles as an effective weed killer, and since just about everyone has a bottle of this cleaner at home, it sure seems like a handy option. However, Pine-Sol may not be the effective weed-killing answer you're seeking, and it may have some other unintended consequences when applied to your lawn or garden.

Alexis Rochester, Investigative Chemist at Chemistry Cachet, spoke exclusively to Hunker about the effectiveness of Pine-Sol on frustrating weeds, acknowledging that "it is not very effective." She shares that Pine-Sol's "ingredients can damage the leaves of the weeds, causing them to wilt and die, like the way vinegar works to kill weeds." Rochester acknowledges, however, that "you would need a very concentrated dose to see effects."

If you do want to try Pine-Sol as a homemade weed-killing solution, it's important to know that it's best applied on small weeds, not large growths. "Pine-Sol might possibly kill small weeds due to it being moderately acidic and containing surfactants and solvents," Rochester says. However, don't expect the common household cleaner to completely resolve your weed woes. "It might knock back small weeds temporarily, but it's not as effective as vinegar-based weed sprays, which are more acidic," she adds.