Ditch Sterile Whites: Nate Berkus' Go-To Neutral Paint Color Transforms Any Room

Nate Berkus has a great alternative to the stark, sterile white currently making your home look more like a corporate office than a cozy, lived-in space. When transforming a space from sterile to serene, one of Berkus' go-to neutral paint colors is always going to be Alabaster OC-129 from Benjamin Moore.

White wall paint is often considered a safe bet for most areas of the home because it's so neutral. It goes with pretty much everything and allows you to play with color and texture through other mediums, like furniture and decor. However, you might not be aware that there are hundreds of shades of the color, each with its own unique personality (and undertones!), which heavily influences the overall vibe of the room. If you go with a white that's too bright, the room starts to look too much like an old-fashioned hospital ward and not so chic.

Alabaster is one of the best white paint colors for your home because it has slightly pink undertones, which warm up the shade significantly. This gives the color a fresh, blooming look on the wall. It's firmly in the off-white camp, making it more inviting than most other cooler, true whites, but its undertones are subtle enough that the untrained eye won't be able to detect the color. It'll just pick up on the warmth that it brings.