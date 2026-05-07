Keep Ticks Away With This Simple Herbal Scent

Oregano is an essential oil that can be used to keep pests out of your home and garden, including repelling mosquitos and bedbugs, but how do you use it to keep ticks at bay? If you plan to use the repellent on your skin, it's crucial that you combine the essential oil with carrier oil. Essential oils are so concentrated that when used directly on the skin, there's a potential of irritation. However, five to six drops in an ounce of olive, jojoba, or sweet almond oil, and you're good to go. Simply rub a thin layer of the oil on exposed skin or those places ticks commonly make contact with, like the ankles and behind the ears. You might keep it in a spray bottle for easy application, or dab it on with a cotton ball.

When applied to fabrics, oregano oil is especially effective at improving the drop-off rate of ticks. But if you're hesitant to spray oil all over your pants, that's understandable. Instead, try combining the essential oil with alcohol. Two ounces of 190 proof grain alcohol combined with 16 drops of essential oil in a spray bottle makes an excellent bug repellent that can be sprayed on trousers, socks, backpacks, and other fabrics without leaving oily stains. For something slightly gentler that can be used on both clothes and skin, combine two ounces of distilled water with an ounce and a half of witch hazel and between 5% and 15% essential oil to ensure it's effective but still safe for skin.