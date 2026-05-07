Keep Wasps Out Of Your Yard With An Easy-To-Grow Herb They Can't Stand
If you're allergic to wasp stings or don't want them flying around where your kids or pets play, then you're probably interested in how to get rid of wasps. However, removing wasps comes with the risk of being stung. Repelling wasps before they arrive may be the better strategy, and there is a plant that just might help. Wormwood (Artemisia absinthium) is a low-maintenance shrub with highly fragrant leaves that wasps seem to hate.
Wormwood leaves have a strong herbal smell that some people find quite pleasant but that some insects, including wasps, and herbivores dislike. The leaves contain compounds like absinthe that are toxic to insects, which is why wasps want to avoid it. Although its effects on wasps haven't been extensively studied, there is a bit of anecdotal evidence that it repels wasps. One scientific study did find that essential oil made from wormwood was somewhat effective at repelling wasps, so it isn't a stretch to think that the plant may be worth having around. It's easy enough to grow that you can try it to find out for yourself without too much effort.
However, there are a couple things to note before you plant wormwood. While it is toxic to wasps, it's also toxic for people and pets if eaten in large quantities. If you want to repel wasps near a place children or pets will regularly visit, you'll need to monitor the area carefully or put a barrier in front of the plant. Additionally, wormwood is not native and grows a little too easily in some areas. It is considered invasive in some states, particularly in the north, as well as some areas in the west and midwestern U.S. Consider growing wormwood in a container or planting other natural wasp repelling plants in those regions.
How to grow wormwood to repel wasps
When choosing your planting site, there are a few things to keep in mind. Wormwood is hardy in zones 3 through 9, but it can be grown in a container and moved indoors if necessary. It grows best in full sun but can tolerate partial sun as well. If you're growing it near your porch or patio to keep wasps away, make sure it isn't completely shaded by any overhanging eaves or your roof. Avoid planting it too close to your garden, particularly if you're growing fruits. Since the plants need to be pollinated in order to produce fruit, you don't want to repel pollinators like wasps from them. Avoid planting it too close to plants that attract and help pollinators for the same reason.
When it comes to soil, wormwood isn't particularly picky about soil type as long as it is well-draining, but it thrives in poor to moderate soil. If the ground is too rich, it can become spindly and leggy, so avoid over fertilizing it to keep the stems thick and healthy. While mature plants can tolerate dry conditions and need well-draining soil, it can dry out during heavy droughts. Watering it when the soil is dry can help it stay fresh. You want strong, healthy leaves to repel wasps, after all.
Other than occasional watering, wormwood really only needs to be pruned and deadheaded. Deadheading will prevent it from spreading via seed and keeps the plant focused on growing healthy leaves. Severe pruning can be used to control its size, keeping the plant short and shrubby. Cut branches can be used to easily propagate wormwood, which is great if you have multiple areas of your home that you need to protect from wasps.