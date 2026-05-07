Keep Wasps Out Of Your Yard With An Easy-To-Grow Herb They Can't Stand

If you're allergic to wasp stings or don't want them flying around where your kids or pets play, then you're probably interested in how to get rid of wasps. However, removing wasps comes with the risk of being stung. Repelling wasps before they arrive may be the better strategy, and there is a plant that just might help. Wormwood (Artemisia absinthium) is a low-maintenance shrub with highly fragrant leaves that wasps seem to hate.

Wormwood leaves have a strong herbal smell that some people find quite pleasant but that some insects, including wasps, and herbivores dislike. The leaves contain compounds like absinthe that are toxic to insects, which is why wasps want to avoid it. Although its effects on wasps haven't been extensively studied, there is a bit of anecdotal evidence that it repels wasps. One scientific study did find that essential oil made from wormwood was somewhat effective at repelling wasps, so it isn't a stretch to think that the plant may be worth having around. It's easy enough to grow that you can try it to find out for yourself without too much effort.

However, there are a couple things to note before you plant wormwood. While it is toxic to wasps, it's also toxic for people and pets if eaten in large quantities. If you want to repel wasps near a place children or pets will regularly visit, you'll need to monitor the area carefully or put a barrier in front of the plant. Additionally, wormwood is not native and grows a little too easily in some areas. It is considered invasive in some states, particularly in the north, as well as some areas in the west and midwestern U.S. Consider growing wormwood in a container or planting other natural wasp repelling plants in those regions.