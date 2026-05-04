Plant These Two Flowers Together In May For A Butterfly-Filled Garden In Summer

If you want a garden alive with bright blooms and flitting butterflies by summer, May is the time to act. Planting the right flowers doesn't just boost your garden's beauty. It also creates an appealing buffet for pollinators. Not sure where to start? Shasta daisies (Leucanthemum x superbum) and petunias (Petunia spp.) provide a vibrant display for gardeners and are easy-to-grow options that attract butterflies.

Grown together, Shasta daisies and petunias are visually stunning. Flowers of different shapes, sizes, and colors are appealing to both people and butterflies. Petunias are colorful and low-growing, available in pinks, purples, yellows, and with multi-colored petals. While petunias tend to remain under 18 inches tall (depending on the variety), certain varieties of Shasta daisies can reach up to 4 feet. So, planted together, they can create a layered display. Colorful petunias can also provide a vibrant contrast to the Shasta daisies' white petals with a yellow center.

Both Shasta daisies and petunias are popular amongst home gardeners because they are bright, long-blooming, and low-maintenance plants. They are pretty and quaint-looking, ideal for border beds and relaxed, cottage-style gardens. If you plant young plants early, you and local butterflies can revel in the pretty flowers by summer. These two are both nectar-providing plants, so they attract adult butterflies.