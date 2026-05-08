Transform An Old Pot Lid Into Clever Storage With This Fun DIY Idea

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Got a pot lid orphan? Maybe its companion got scorched beyond repair, or you've decided to upgrade your kitchen with a new cookware set. Don't toss that old lid or send it to the donation pile. With a bit of glue, Mod Podge, a glass bottle, beads, skewers, paint, braided twine, and patterned paper, you can turn a lonely glass pot lid into an attractive storage tray, perfect for use in the kitchen, bathroom, or entryway.

At the heart of the pot lid transformation is decoupage (attaching and sealing paper to a surface, usually using a glue like Mod Podge). The paper doesn't have to be fancy — patterned napkins will work, as will pretty wrapping paper. Another option is to use quilting fabric, such as Craftido 100% Cotton Quilting Fabric Bundles.

Along with saving a pot lid from the trash heap, the project gives you another way to upcycle a glass bottle or jar. To add a bit of visual interest to the project, look for a textured bottle or one with ridges. Also, try to choose a bottle whose diameter matches the lid's to make the finished project more stable, and skip those with long, skinny necks. A wide lid may work best with a glass jar, such as an empty pasta sauce jar or a quart-sized milk jar, while a smaller pot lid pairs perfectly with an Italian soda bottle or a glass water bottle.