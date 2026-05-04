This One Kitchen Upgrade Can Make Your Whole Space Feel Open And Airy

Newer home builds have shifted toward airy layouts. However, older houses tend to have more closed concepts with partitioned kitchen and living areas. In my thirteen years as an interior designer, I'm finding that more families feel a bit of separation isn't necessarily a bad thing, but rather a welcome change to the blurred boundaries in open concept homes. That being said, this shift back toward more delineated spaces hardly means homeowners want to be completely cut off from other main rooms. So, striking a middle ground during a refresh or renovation is essential for achieving the right balance. One option, which has been on an upward trend in recent years, is incorporating a pass-through window between the kitchen and living room. This creates a connection and flow between spaces without knocking out all of the walls. It's also a great alternative to an open concept floor plan that still provides functionality.

Now, these are not your oddly small pass-through windows of yesteryear, which were common in midcentury homes. You know the ones I mean: the awkward, undersized holes in the wall that do very little for the aesthetics or functionality of either room. No, I'm talking about the architecturally-significant pass-through windows. These are transforming today's more closed concept floor plans into spacious-feeling interiors connected with intentionality and visual interest. You may want to socialize with family or guests, keep an eye on the screen while preparing game-day snacks, or let natural light permeate from one space to the next. A kitchen pass-through window can help dramatically transform your home, as long as you go about it the right way so it doesn't look dated.