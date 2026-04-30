How To Stop Dandelions From Taking Over Your Yard Before They Start

Overseeding entails spreading grass seed on an already-established lawn to improve the density of the turf and overall lawn health. It's this denseness that helps to choke out dandelions before they can start growing. The effect won't be immediate: the grass needs to grow, so it won't fix the problem overnight. However, it offers longer-term weed resistance (against more than just dandelions, too!). When figuring out how to overseed your lawn, consider your region, grass type, lawn condition, and the time of year. It's usually best to overseed in late summer or early fall. The overall thickness can be improved using a spreader and a product like Scotts Turf Builder Thick'R Lawn Combination Seed that also feeds the lawn. If you have trouble spots, a thick coating of a mix like Scotts EZ Seed Patch & Repair Combination Mulch can help fill them in.

After overseeding, maintain a high mowing height (3 ½ to 4 inches tall for most grass types). This helps to prevent weeds by inhibiting sunlight from reaching weed seeds. If your grass already has dandelions popping through, there are ways to keep them from spreading all over your lawn, like hand-pulling or using weed control sprays. Even with a lush lawn, a few dandelions may pop up. Keep in mind, they have edible leaves, flowers, and roots, so you can turn your weeding waste into a healthy snack or drink.