How To Stop Dandelions From Taking Over Your Yard Before They Start
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Dandelions have earned a bit of a bad rap. They're aggressive and can survive tough conditions, so they can dominate an area quickly. They're a pain to keep under control, so many consider them an unwelcome addition. While sometimes, weeds can actually be a good thing, most lawn owners want to keep dandelions at bay.
While there are ways to get rid of these bright blooms, these can be costly and time-consuming. It's better to try to prevent them in the first place. A dense lawn is the first line of defense as it naturally resists dandelions. Thinned-out and bare patches of your lawn don't put up much of a fight, allowing hardy dandelions to take root. A lot goes into a healthy lawn, including good watering, fertilizing, and mowing habits. However, the best solution to a sparse or patchy lawn is overseeding, and we suggest this maintenance step to help prevent dandelions.
Overseed for a lush, dandelion-resistant lawn
Overseeding entails spreading grass seed on an already-established lawn to improve the density of the turf and overall lawn health. It's this denseness that helps to choke out dandelions before they can start growing. The effect won't be immediate: the grass needs to grow, so it won't fix the problem overnight. However, it offers longer-term weed resistance (against more than just dandelions, too!). When figuring out how to overseed your lawn, consider your region, grass type, lawn condition, and the time of year. It's usually best to overseed in late summer or early fall. The overall thickness can be improved using a spreader and a product like Scotts Turf Builder Thick'R Lawn Combination Seed that also feeds the lawn. If you have trouble spots, a thick coating of a mix like Scotts EZ Seed Patch & Repair Combination Mulch can help fill them in.
After overseeding, maintain a high mowing height (3 ½ to 4 inches tall for most grass types). This helps to prevent weeds by inhibiting sunlight from reaching weed seeds. If your grass already has dandelions popping through, there are ways to keep them from spreading all over your lawn, like hand-pulling or using weed control sprays. Even with a lush lawn, a few dandelions may pop up. Keep in mind, they have edible leaves, flowers, and roots, so you can turn your weeding waste into a healthy snack or drink.