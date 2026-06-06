Light Up Any Room With This Stunning DIY Using A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle

The thought of a new chandelier may light you up, until you consider all the work that goes into installing one. If that's not enough of a turn-off, even the tiniest pendant lights and chandeliers can be costly and a dust-collecting maintenance hassle over time. One crafty TikToker, @bargain.bethany, has figured out a way to create a stunning light fixture that doesn't require any complicated wiring or precarious ladder climbing by using inexpensive items from Dollar Tree. To make a hanging floral chandelier, she covers a basic hula hoop with pool noodles, sticks faux floral stems into the foam, and wraps string lights around it before hanging it from the ceiling with a metal plant hanger.

You don't necessarily need to use a brand-new pool noodle for this project, but it's a good idea to pick one in a color that coordinates with your preferred florals. Dollar Tree has several faux floral stems, from the versatile Floral Garden 5-Stem Lilac Bushes to those last-season picks you can often find on clearance. You will need enough of them to completely cover your pool noodle, but at $1.75 to $3, they're way more affordable than some premium stems you'll find at other craft stores. While you're at it, pick up a hula hoop, a few strands of battery-powered LED String Lights, a wire plant hanger, and a few white nylon zip ties. Last but not least, this project requires two items you probably already have at home: a roll of duct tape and a serrated bread knife.