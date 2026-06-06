Light Up Any Room With This Stunning DIY Using A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle
The thought of a new chandelier may light you up, until you consider all the work that goes into installing one. If that's not enough of a turn-off, even the tiniest pendant lights and chandeliers can be costly and a dust-collecting maintenance hassle over time. One crafty TikToker, @bargain.bethany, has figured out a way to create a stunning light fixture that doesn't require any complicated wiring or precarious ladder climbing by using inexpensive items from Dollar Tree. To make a hanging floral chandelier, she covers a basic hula hoop with pool noodles, sticks faux floral stems into the foam, and wraps string lights around it before hanging it from the ceiling with a metal plant hanger.
You don't necessarily need to use a brand-new pool noodle for this project, but it's a good idea to pick one in a color that coordinates with your preferred florals. Dollar Tree has several faux floral stems, from the versatile Floral Garden 5-Stem Lilac Bushes to those last-season picks you can often find on clearance. You will need enough of them to completely cover your pool noodle, but at $1.75 to $3, they're way more affordable than some premium stems you'll find at other craft stores. While you're at it, pick up a hula hoop, a few strands of battery-powered LED String Lights, a wire plant hanger, and a few white nylon zip ties. Last but not least, this project requires two items you probably already have at home: a roll of duct tape and a serrated bread knife.
Creating your DIY pool noodle chandelier
There are lots of statement-making chandelier ideas out there, and this one is surprisingly simple to make once your frame is complete. Start by carefully cutting through just one side of your pool noodle using a serrated bread knife. The goal is to create a thin opening where you can insert your hula hoop. Depending on the size of your hoop, you may need multiple noodles. Once you've got the whole hoop covered, secure the foam in place at any joints using duct tape.
The next step is to cover your pool noodle with faux floral stems. The type and arrangement are totally up to you. Using a ton of dainty flowers in the same hue will create a sleek, contemporary look. Meanwhile, mixing bold florals with tropical greenery can make a bolder statement. Although you'll have more control by placing each stem individually, you could wrap your hula hoop with floral garlands to save time. Or, ditch the flowery look altogether and use hot glue to attach Dollar Tree's colorful Crafter's Square Pom Poms, natural jute cord, ribbon, or other textured craft supplies instead.
After customizing to your heart's content, use zip ties to attach the wire plant hanger to three different points around your decorated hoop. The final step is to carefully wrap the entire structure with battery-powered string lights, and then hang it from a ceiling hook. While it won't provide enough illumination for busy kitchens or office spaces, this stunning DIY chandelier is ideal when you want to layer your lighting to bring depth and warmth to any room.