Turn A Thrifted Teapot Into An Artsy Yard Feature Birds Will Love

While a teapot might not be the first thing you think of when repurposing common thrift store items to DIY a bird-attracting feature, the opening is ideal for birds who will quickly nest inside. To make sure it stays dry, skip any china pieces with significant cracks that are likely to leak. You can, however, use a thrifted teapot without a lid since you'll discard it for this project.

Once you have materials in hand, the first step is to paint the inside of your wooden drawer and teapot in the colors of your choice. Bold colors may be easier to spot while you're birdwatching from the patio, while embracing natural hues can make shy species more likely to take up residence. Either way, opt for non-toxic or low VOC paints if possible. While these elements are drying, prep your additional decorative elements. Along with incorporating a spindle cut in half for a perch, Deidre Gourlay repurposed a thrifted wooden plaque with a DIY element reading "Home Tweet Home." If you add your own little sign, make sure to seal it with polyurethane for protection against the elements.

The final step is assembly. Your teapot will hang from an old drawer handle screwed into one of the short sides of your drawer. Make sure the opening is facing out so birds can easily access the inside. Use additional weatherproof screws to attach a perch, sign, or other decorative elements. Last but not least, thread a heavy-duty chain through your drawer pull before hanging your new DIY teapot birdhouse in a low-traffic area at least 5 feet above the ground to provide protection from predators.