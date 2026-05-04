Turn A Thrifted Teapot Into An Artsy Yard Feature Birds Will Love
Rummaging around the china selection at your local thrift store may have you dreaming about hosting a small garden party complete with delicate teacups and saucers. But when it comes to making artsy yard features, it's a cheap and chirpy teapot you should grab. One crafty YouTuber, Deidre Gourlay, aka @OurUpcycledLife, figured out a way to invite birds to her backyard by combining several thrift store finds into a decorative birdhouse. To make it, she painted an old wooden drawer, attached an old teapot to one side using a vintage drawer pull, added decorative elements to personalize the look and provide a place for birds to perch, and finished it off with a chain strung through the drawer pull for hanging.
Installing a birdhouse or nesting box are among the foolproof ways to attract birds to your yard and garden without buying a feeder. Although you can purchase them, upcycling discarded and thrifted materials is a more eco-friendly approach that also allows for tons of customization. Along with thrifting an old wooden drawer that's wide enough to accommodate your teapot, you'll also need a wooden spindle, a heavy-duty chain, a drawer pull with screws, and of course, a teapot. If you have any of these items on hand but the look isn't exactly your cup of tea, you can paint or stain them in any color or finish you love. To create a slightly distressed finish on her wood and painted elements, Gourlay used 80 grit sandpaper, crackle-effect paint, and DIY distressed signs, but these supplies are totally optional.
Customize your DIY teapot birdhouse using low VOC paint
While a teapot might not be the first thing you think of when repurposing common thrift store items to DIY a bird-attracting feature, the opening is ideal for birds who will quickly nest inside. To make sure it stays dry, skip any china pieces with significant cracks that are likely to leak. You can, however, use a thrifted teapot without a lid since you'll discard it for this project.
Once you have materials in hand, the first step is to paint the inside of your wooden drawer and teapot in the colors of your choice. Bold colors may be easier to spot while you're birdwatching from the patio, while embracing natural hues can make shy species more likely to take up residence. Either way, opt for non-toxic or low VOC paints if possible. While these elements are drying, prep your additional decorative elements. Along with incorporating a spindle cut in half for a perch, Deidre Gourlay repurposed a thrifted wooden plaque with a DIY element reading "Home Tweet Home." If you add your own little sign, make sure to seal it with polyurethane for protection against the elements.
The final step is assembly. Your teapot will hang from an old drawer handle screwed into one of the short sides of your drawer. Make sure the opening is facing out so birds can easily access the inside. Use additional weatherproof screws to attach a perch, sign, or other decorative elements. Last but not least, thread a heavy-duty chain through your drawer pull before hanging your new DIY teapot birdhouse in a low-traffic area at least 5 feet above the ground to provide protection from predators.