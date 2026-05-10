Forget Paint: There's A Prettier Way To Refresh Dated Bedroom Walls Without It

If your bedroom is starting to feel dated and boring, it may seem like the obvious first step is to grab a can of paint. However, paint isn't ideal for everyone, and you're limited to what you can do with a brush. Instead of hunting for the perfect paint color and hoping they have enough cans in stock, why not take a look at the wallpaper instead? Whether you want a dramatic pattern or something a little more subtle, wallpaper is an easy way to add more texture and visual interest to your dated bedroom.

Even if you don't want to change anything else about your room, adding another element of pattern and color to your walls can completely change the feeling and look of the room. They can tie a busy room together or add some energy to a room that feels stagnant. Since wallpaper patterns are printed on, they can be more complex than what you might be able to paint. This allows for some really interesting ways to update your bedroom. If you want something vintage-inspired that doesn't feel dated, there are art deco wallpaper patterns and '70s geometric patterns. If you prefer something inspired by more recent trends, choose one of the more modern wallpaper options to refresh your bedroom. You can even print custom wallpaper if you have something particular in mind!

Wallpaper has other benefits as well. If your bedroom walls are a darker color, it may take several coats to fully cover it. Since wallpaper is a solid sheet, it only takes one layer to hide the original color. Additionally, it's more durable and low-maintenance. However, it can be more expensive and getting the panels to line up correctly can be challenging.