Forget Paint: There's A Prettier Way To Refresh Dated Bedroom Walls Without It
If your bedroom is starting to feel dated and boring, it may seem like the obvious first step is to grab a can of paint. However, paint isn't ideal for everyone, and you're limited to what you can do with a brush. Instead of hunting for the perfect paint color and hoping they have enough cans in stock, why not take a look at the wallpaper instead? Whether you want a dramatic pattern or something a little more subtle, wallpaper is an easy way to add more texture and visual interest to your dated bedroom.
Even if you don't want to change anything else about your room, adding another element of pattern and color to your walls can completely change the feeling and look of the room. They can tie a busy room together or add some energy to a room that feels stagnant. Since wallpaper patterns are printed on, they can be more complex than what you might be able to paint. This allows for some really interesting ways to update your bedroom. If you want something vintage-inspired that doesn't feel dated, there are art deco wallpaper patterns and '70s geometric patterns. If you prefer something inspired by more recent trends, choose one of the more modern wallpaper options to refresh your bedroom. You can even print custom wallpaper if you have something particular in mind!
Wallpaper has other benefits as well. If your bedroom walls are a darker color, it may take several coats to fully cover it. Since wallpaper is a solid sheet, it only takes one layer to hide the original color. Additionally, it's more durable and low-maintenance. However, it can be more expensive and getting the panels to line up correctly can be challenging.
How to use wallpaper to update your bedroom
A good place to start is by choosing the right wallpaper. Consider the tone you want for your bedroom, as well as how much space the wallpaper is covering. A pattern that looks fun in small amounts might be overwhelming when it's surrounding you, and something that feels subtle might wear out its welcome quickly and feel dated once it's everywhere. If you want something that's currently in style, geometric patterns and nature-inspired designs are great choices. A dark navy or forest green wallpaper with large leaf or floral designs is ideal for a relaxing bedroom, while a geometric design in brighter colors will inject more energy into the space.
Of course, just because your current room feels dated, it doesn't automatically mean you hate it. If you still enjoy your room and just want a little something extra to make it feel more modern, wallpaper makes a great accent and can be used for an easy DIY accent wall. The wall behind your bed is a good choice, as it looks great and creates a focal point in your room with your bed. Another option is to create a two-toned effect. Cover the bottom or top half of your wall with your wallpaper and leave the other half exposed. You could even get creative and use wallpaper as a trim or cut shapes out of it and scatter them across your wall for a whimsical look. If you have a studio apartment or use your bedroom for multiple purposes, consider using wallpaper to create visual separation by adding a high-energy variety near your work or living space, and something calmer by your bed.