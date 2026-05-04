What To Do If You Find A Termite Swarm Near Your Home

Spotting a termite or a few around your home is never a good sign. After all, these tiny but mighty pests can damage your house's structure and cost you thousands of dollars in repairs and control. In fact, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates their treatment alone propels homeowners to shell out over two billion dollars annually. So, if you notice a swarm near you, reach out to a pest control specialist at once. Dr. Jim Fredericks, board-certified entomologist and senior vice president of public affairs at the National Pest Management Association (NPMA), agrees with our assessment in his exclusive interview with Hunker.

He emphasizes, "If you're seeing winged termite swarmers, it usually means a mature colony nearby (maybe inside) and is sending out reproductive termites to start new colonies. ... [So], it's best to contact a pro." But there are things to watch out for in the meantime. "Make note of where you saw the swarm and whether you noticed any signs like discarded wings or pellet-like droppings. That information can help them assess the situation quickly and accurately," he suggests.

Since you're most likely to spot subterranean pests in the U.S., Dr. Fredericks tells us how to spot them. "They build underground colonies made up of thousands of individuals. You want to keep an eye out for pencil-width tunnels made of soil and wood particles running up your foundation, walls, or across exposed surfaces," he says. Hollowed-out wood is another sign that you're dealing with an infestation. "You might also find frass, which are small, pellet-shaped droppings left behind by drywood termites as they tunnel through wood," he adds. Additionally, be wary of shed wings along your windows or doors, as they're indicative of winged reproductive termites, informs our expert.