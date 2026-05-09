This IKEA Kitchen Rack Is A 'Game-Changer' For Kitchens With Limited Counter Space

Every inch of counter space matters in a tiny kitchen. Yet, it's often cluttered with appliances, cookware, and even stacks of mail, leaving barely any room to actually use the space. If that sounds familiar, it might be time to take a quick trip to IKEA (or its website). According to universal acclaim from happy customers, the Swedish chain's SVARTABBORREE Baking Sheet Rack is a practical solution if you're short on space. Not only does it free up your countertop, but it also offers storage while you cook or bake.

This $15 find looks like a miniature folded step stool when it's folded up, which makes it easy to stash away in a cabinet or by the fridge. However, when you unfold the rack, it expands into four vertical slots for stacking baking sheets, trays, and other kitchen essentials. "I have a small kitchen and regularly do big-batch baking, and space is always an issue. I just saw that these folding racks are available from IKEA, and wanted to share – I've had one from some other place for years, and it's SUCH a game-changer!" a Redditor recently shared in r/Baking.

Despite only having 36 reviews so far, IKEA customers wholeheartedly agree. The powder-coated steel rack has received only four- and five-star ratings from users who rely on it to keep their small kitchens organized. "It's so nice not to have to spread the trays all over the kitchen when baking big!" wrote one. "Saved a lot of counter space!" reported another.