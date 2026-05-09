This IKEA Kitchen Rack Is A 'Game-Changer' For Kitchens With Limited Counter Space
Every inch of counter space matters in a tiny kitchen. Yet, it's often cluttered with appliances, cookware, and even stacks of mail, leaving barely any room to actually use the space. If that sounds familiar, it might be time to take a quick trip to IKEA (or its website). According to universal acclaim from happy customers, the Swedish chain's SVARTABBORREE Baking Sheet Rack is a practical solution if you're short on space. Not only does it free up your countertop, but it also offers storage while you cook or bake.
This $15 find looks like a miniature folded step stool when it's folded up, which makes it easy to stash away in a cabinet or by the fridge. However, when you unfold the rack, it expands into four vertical slots for stacking baking sheets, trays, and other kitchen essentials. "I have a small kitchen and regularly do big-batch baking, and space is always an issue. I just saw that these folding racks are available from IKEA, and wanted to share – I've had one from some other place for years, and it's SUCH a game-changer!" a Redditor recently shared in r/Baking.
Despite only having 36 reviews so far, IKEA customers wholeheartedly agree. The powder-coated steel rack has received only four- and five-star ratings from users who rely on it to keep their small kitchens organized. "It's so nice not to have to spread the trays all over the kitchen when baking big!" wrote one. "Saved a lot of counter space!" reported another.
The SVARTABBORREE baking sheet rack isn't just for baking
So what if your idea of using extra kitchen storage to free up space is repurposing the pantry as a closet or storing seasonal decor in those awkward cabinets above the fridge? According to one crafty IKEA customer, the SVARTABBORREE goes beyond baking. "Very good shelf. I use it to dry my pottery," they explained. We're not sure whether the person who described it as "bombproof" is cooking or crafting, but that feedback echoed several other reviews describing the simple folding rack as extremely sturdy, even when it's loaded full.
That can probably be attributed to the galvanized steel rivets that allow each of the rack's shelves to be moved as needed while providing enough strength to hold heavy items. The entire thing measures just 13 inches tall by 10 ¾ wide. Although that size pales in comparison to most BILLY bookcase hacks out there, if you have enough counter space or simply love the minimalist look enough to keep your rack out full-time, it could easily accommodate several low-profile lidded containers, boxes of cereal, or your collection of recipe books.
Just make sure your kitchen essentials are arranged well so they don't slip. "It would be perfect if there were anti-slip/rubber/silicone on all four levels of the rack in some places," one reviewer noted, adding that they included rubber and silicone trivets on the shelves for extra grip.