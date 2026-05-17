She Turns Old Clipboards Into Beautiful Jewelry Storage With A Vintage Twist!
If you've got an impressive collection of statement jewelry, it may feel like a waste to hide them away in your jewelry armoire until you're ready to don them. And while a cool jewelry organizer for your vanity can be a game changer, it may not have enough "wow" factor for you. That said, finding a way to display your jewelry as an integrated part of your home decor without it feeling juvenile, or maybe even a touch chaotic, can be difficult. However, in a video posted to TikTok, @whimsybarn shared a super chic way to do it using clipboards: She attached artwork to the clipboards for a vintage look, mounted them to the wall, and draped jewelry over the clipboard hardware.
This DIY is an excellent way to express your individuality. All it requires are a few new or old clipboards and just as many pieces of art you love to be tucked inside of them. Unless you already have some prints you've been meaning to hang lying around, she suggests perusing old art books to find pieces you like and cutting them out. Instead, you might opt for sheet music, newspaper, printed fabrics, vintage doilies, or some of your own art pieces. With a good color printer, you can even print some photos you love right off the internet. Because the clipboards will be hung on the wall next to one another, you may even use a mixture of these options, styling it like your own personal gallery wall. Once hung from the wall in whatever arrangement you like best, the jewelry can be artfully draped from the metal clip, creating an artsy textured look.
How to make your clipboard jewelry wall
Creating your own little gallery wall of jewelry-laden clipboards honestly couldn't be easier to do. Once you have your clipboards and the pieces of art (or otherwise) that you've selected for the backdrops, simply cut them to size so they all fit to the clipboards' dimensions. ModPodge can be used to tac down any fabric or sheets of paper that don't want to lie flat. Once you've got that sorted, figure out how you'd like the clipboards arranged on the wall.
@whimsybarn
This vintage jewelry DIY organizer is one of my favorite projects as of late! I love salvaging old clipboards, and combining them with art and jewelry to make, not only a statement, but also an accessible and functional jewelry display! Come along on this crazy 365 day journey of vintage home decor goodness! This is our year to celebrate whimsy and wonder, along with a little for our journey! If you want to hang out with us, you know what to do. And if you're interested in any of the things you see here, hit all those buttons and check out the online shop or send me a message there if you don't see your favorite treasure listed yet. Thanks so much for every small and big way you support Whimsy Barn Vintage and all those who love vintage decor and mystery boxes! I'm so glad you're here! #vintagehome #vintagedecor #diyvintage #diyjewelrydisplay #vintagehomedecor #thriftwithme #abundantlife #vintageunboxing #mysteryboxshop #etsyshop #whimsybarn
While @whimsybarn used six clipboards to make a 3x2 grid pattern, you can take liberties and use as many or as few as you like. Using painters tape, outline exactly where you'd like them to hang — and be sure to use a level if you need one. You can even hold each clipboard against the wall and use the hanging loop to make a pencil mark so you know exactly where to place your nails.
Once your nails are hammered in, go ahead and hang each clipboard in its place. While layers of necklaces fit over the metal clip like a dream, it can be far more challenging (and less aesthetic) to include bracelets, rings, or earrings. To rectify this, @whimsybarn added a mounted shelf below the clipboard display. Alternatively, you might staple some strips of fabric to the back side of the clipboard, and use them to hang earrings, rings, or bracelets vertically. While earrings can be poked right through the ribbons, rings and bracelets can be fastened on the tied bits of fabric or twine.