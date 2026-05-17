She Turns Old Clipboards Into Beautiful Jewelry Storage With A Vintage Twist!

If you've got an impressive collection of statement jewelry, it may feel like a waste to hide them away in your jewelry armoire until you're ready to don them. And while a cool jewelry organizer for your vanity can be a game changer, it may not have enough "wow" factor for you. That said, finding a way to display your jewelry as an integrated part of your home decor without it feeling juvenile, or maybe even a touch chaotic, can be difficult. However, in a video posted to TikTok, @whimsybarn shared a super chic way to do it using clipboards: She attached artwork to the clipboards for a vintage look, mounted them to the wall, and draped jewelry over the clipboard hardware.

This DIY is an excellent way to express your individuality. All it requires are a few new or old clipboards and just as many pieces of art you love to be tucked inside of them. Unless you already have some prints you've been meaning to hang lying around, she suggests perusing old art books to find pieces you like and cutting them out. Instead, you might opt for sheet music, newspaper, printed fabrics, vintage doilies, or some of your own art pieces. With a good color printer, you can even print some photos you love right off the internet. Because the clipboards will be hung on the wall next to one another, you may even use a mixture of these options, styling it like your own personal gallery wall. Once hung from the wall in whatever arrangement you like best, the jewelry can be artfully draped from the metal clip, creating an artsy textured look.