Turn A Piece Of Scrap Wood Into A Stylish Bookshelf With This Easy DIY

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Whether you love to get lost in the plot of a good book or just have a lot of impressive-looking books that you want to display, finding the perfect spot to hold those tomes isn't always easy. Mass-produced bookshelves often lack personality, and large freestanding bookcases take up a lot of floor space. Sandy Johnson, the creator behind @whimsybarn, came up with a clever sloped bookshelf idea to display a small collection of books. And she does it using materials that also tell a story. The main item you'll need is a piece of reclaimed wood — the more knots and knicks, the better.

With three simple pieces of wood, you end up with a slightly slanted wooden display that draws attention to the books and acts a bit like a piece of decor. Since the main shelf portion sits at a slight angle, the books rest against the stopper piece at the end and won't fall off or tip over. You control the size of the mini bookshelf, so you can adjust the dimensions to fit your space.

You'll need to make two cuts on the board — you can use a circular saw to make the straight cuts quickly, but you can also use a hand saw for the job. To assemble the shelf, you'll also need some wood glue — Gorilla Wood Glue is one option — and some nails for additional reinforcement. This project is easy to customize based on the finishes and embellishments you choose.