The Big Mistake Everyone Makes When Growing Rosemary

There's a lot to love about growing rosemary. It produces gorgeous purple flowers, boasts interesting foliage, and who doesn't love having fresh herbs for their meals? Plus, it's an easy-to-grow herb that can help keep pests out of your garden. Rosemary is also known for its drought tolerance, however, which means that one mistake gardeners often make is underwatering it. Like every plant, proper moisture is necessary for roots to transport the nutrients that help it grow and thrive.

Unfortunately, underwatering can be somewhat tricky to diagnose, especially with rosemary plants. Its needle-like leaves don't wilt the way other herbs and most broadleaf plants do. For added confusion, some signs are the result of either overwatering or underwatering, including stunted growth, leaf loss, and an increase in pest or disease issues. If your plant has any of these symptoms, you'll need to investigate further.

With underwatered plants, the soil may shrink toward the middle, especially in potted plants, so you may notice a gap near the edge of the pot. It's also a good idea to check the soil with your finger. If the top couple of inches are dry, it's likely ready to be watered. To be sure, you can examine the roots: Underwatered rosemary will have white roots and extremely dry soil, while overwatered plants may have mushy brown roots, indicating root rot.