The Easy IKEA Hack That Transforms Empty Wall Space Into Chic Hanging Storage

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Some IKEA items are made to be DIYed, such as the MOPPE Mini Storage Chest. This IKEA product is built from unfinished birch plywood and is essentially an open template to assemble and decorate as you wish. The TikToker lonefoxhome came up with an ingenious way to turn it into a stunning storage cabinet for empty walls. This idea is easy, can be done in a day, and doesn't require any specialized tools to complete, making it ideal for beginner DIYers.

This hack is especially notable because it's as functional as it is decorative. The TikToker combined three MOPPE storage chests, and the finished cabinet has 18 different compartments for clutter. It's relatively small in size, even with the three furniture pieces combined, and can hang above other furniture, making it a great IKEA hack for small spaces.

The other benefit of this finished piece is its timeless appeal. The TikToker added a muted stripe pattern to this design that gives it a truly chic aesthetic. Stripes add visual depth in interior design and befit many room styles, like modern, transitional, and traditional-inspired looks. Neutral color combinations are great for adding complexity without being too bold. As a result, natural wood-colored, striped cabinets are ideal for many living room styles. They add creative storage and decorative appeal without being too flashy.