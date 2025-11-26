The Budget-Friendly IKEA Hack That Transforms Narrow Gaps Into Storage Gold

In order to keep your home organized and clutter-free, smart storage solutions are key for ensuring everything has a proper place to stash out of sight. But when space is at a premium, sometimes you need to get a little creative to maximize your square footage by thinking outside the proverbial (storage) box. That's exactly what one clever Instagram user, Aden Wang (@adenwang), did when he shared a storage DIY to capitalize on the narrow gap between the closet side wall and the stacked laundry machines inside.

Wang grabbed two IKEA SKÅDIS pegboards for $19.99 each, mending plates to connect them together, and a pair of cabinet glides to mount to the wall, which allowed the pegboard to slide out sideways for easy accessibility. The SKÅDIS comes in white, black, or wood tone to blend or complement your home's aesthetic. From there, he set up the pegboard with an assortment of hooks, baskets, and trays to organize all of his cleaning supplies in the narrow, deep space that was previously useless.

While Wang used this in a laundry closet for cleaning supplies, this pegboard organization idea could easily work in any narrow gap or mounted on any wall in your home for storage: wrapping supplies in a craft room, accessories in your primary closet, spices in your pantry, small tools in your utility room, art supplies in your playroom, office essentials by your desk, and so much more. As the SKÅDIS accessories are modular, you can arrange your pegboard for a fully customized storage system at an IKEA price tag, making this an awesome small-space-savvy IKEA storage hack to make excellent use of any narrow gap in your space.