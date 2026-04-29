This Stunning Trick Turns An Old Coffee Mug Into A Natural Home Freshener

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What do you do with your chipped, faded, souvenir, or old coffee mugs? Chances are you either relegate them to a sad life in the back of a forgotten cabinet, or you trash them. This will hold especially true for tacky (remember the one with your face on it?) and re-gifted pieces. However, if you feel bad about treating them like this or want to get a better ROI (return on investment) on the money spent, turn them into fragrant homemade candles. Not only will they serve as a natural home freshener, but you'll also get a chance to reuse your old coffee mugs instead of getting rid of them.

To make your home smell amazing, you'll need a few of your old coffee mugs — just ensure they aren't leaky. In case one or two pieces have broken handles, glue them back on with a strong adhesive, like Loctite's Super Glue Liquid, and set them aside to cure. As for the others, give them a soapy water bath to dislodge accumulated dirt and dust. Then, let them air dry and get some wax.

Soy, such as American Soy Organics' Freedom Soy Wax Beads, is one the most popular options because it works great for DIY container candles, holds fragrances well, and doesn't let off a lot of soot. But if you want a budget-friendly alternative, gather all your half-burnt tea lights and old candles, and get ready to melt them. You'll also need a double boiler, your chosen fragrance source (essential or fragrance oils and spices are most common), a scale, and a meat thermometer. Also, get some wicks and wooden sticks or dowels to center them.