The Clever Reason People Are Sticking Aluminum Foil To Their Walls

If you seem to have a moisture problem in your home, don't panic just yet! After noticing their walls seemed to be literally sweating, some people have come up with a solution: In one Reddit thread, commenters suggested using a small piece of aluminum foil and some tape to discover the source of the damp in less than a day. If you're lucky, you might not have a major structural issue that requires an expensive contractor — and, depending on the results of this clever trick, it may be possible to solve the issue with a simple dehumidifier.

This genius aluminum foil hack is very easy to set up. First, dry off a section of the wall to the best of your ability. This might mean using a cloth to remove any visible condensation, then aiming a space heater at the area until it feels dry to the touch. Once that's done, cut a piece of aluminum foil that's no bigger than the dry spot. Use a heavy-duty tape to attach it flush to the wall. You have to trap the air for the test to work properly, so be sure to tape down the foil's entire perimeter, not just its corners. Leave the foil for a day — longer if you can — then come back to check where the majority of the moisture has accumulated. If it's on the outside of the foil, it means you have a condensation issue in the room. If it's between the foil and the wall, it means the damp is coming through the wall itself.