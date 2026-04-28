IKEA Has A Versatile, Modern Solution For Instant Backyard Privacy

There are several creative privacy screen ideas that will beautify your outdoor space on any budget, and according to many IKEA customers, the NÄMMARÖ privacy screens are among them. The slat design provides privacy while still allowing light and airflow into your space, and it can also be used to trellis vining plants. "Cute way to give me a little privacy and add a vertical growing space," wrote one happy reviewer. Many others reported that the screens are very attractive on porches, patios, and balconies outside or when repurposed as a room divider inside.

Like many IKEA products, the flat-packed screens do require assembly that reviewers say can be anywhere from a little tricky to an absolute nightmare. Although it has over 140 five-star reviews, a few customers were left very frustrated by what they described as quality control issues that left their screens wobbly and misaligned. "Took forever to put together for a product that should take minutes. Not intuitively designed," said one person who was also annoyed that the screen was covered in stickers that were difficult to remove. Others were disappointed by the lack of sturdiness and the inability to permanently mount the screens — a particularly serious issue in wind-prone areas.

While these popular screens aren't right for everyone, they are a practically instant solution. Even if assembly takes you all afternoon, it will be much quicker than planting even the fastest-growing trees for privacy screens. And even if you need several of them to cordon off your space, the NÄMMARÖ privacy screens are also a much more affordable option compared to installing a permanent privacy fence, which, according to Angi, costs an average of $4,300.