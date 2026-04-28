IKEA Has A Versatile, Modern Solution For Instant Backyard Privacy
It only takes one nosy neighbor to make a backyard privacy solution a must-have. Perhaps you love to drink coffee on the patio in your pajamas. Maybe you keep getting stuck in those awkward conversations about the latest HOA gossip. Either way, figuring out a way to protect your backyard sanctuary (and sanity) may have you considering your options. When you're on a limited budget, the high installation costs are just one of the cons nobody tells you about installing a 6-foot privacy fence. IKEA customers say there's a better way. The best-selling NÄMMARÖ Privacy Screen is a versatile and modern solution for instant backyard privacy that filters out the neighbors for an affordable price.
Designed by IKEA's Nike Karlsson, the $120 privacy screens are made of solid acacia wood slats that are pre-treated to be sun-, rain-, and stain-resistant. Each freestanding panel measures 31 ½ inches wide by 55 ⅛ inches high and weighs just over 23 pounds. In other words, they're just large enough to provide some porch privacy but flexible enough to be easily moved wherever you need them. Since the panels are flush on each side, they can also be combined with each other to create a larger screen. Plus, IKEA sells an entire lineup of NÄMMARÖ outdoor furniture that coordinates with the screens, including a wide range of seating and storage options that work in practically any outdoor space.
The pros and cons of IKEA's NÄMMARÖ privacy screens
There are several creative privacy screen ideas that will beautify your outdoor space on any budget, and according to many IKEA customers, the NÄMMARÖ privacy screens are among them. The slat design provides privacy while still allowing light and airflow into your space, and it can also be used to trellis vining plants. "Cute way to give me a little privacy and add a vertical growing space," wrote one happy reviewer. Many others reported that the screens are very attractive on porches, patios, and balconies outside or when repurposed as a room divider inside.
Like many IKEA products, the flat-packed screens do require assembly that reviewers say can be anywhere from a little tricky to an absolute nightmare. Although it has over 140 five-star reviews, a few customers were left very frustrated by what they described as quality control issues that left their screens wobbly and misaligned. "Took forever to put together for a product that should take minutes. Not intuitively designed," said one person who was also annoyed that the screen was covered in stickers that were difficult to remove. Others were disappointed by the lack of sturdiness and the inability to permanently mount the screens — a particularly serious issue in wind-prone areas.
While these popular screens aren't right for everyone, they are a practically instant solution. Even if assembly takes you all afternoon, it will be much quicker than planting even the fastest-growing trees for privacy screens. And even if you need several of them to cordon off your space, the NÄMMARÖ privacy screens are also a much more affordable option compared to installing a permanent privacy fence, which, according to Angi, costs an average of $4,300.