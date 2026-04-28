This Plant Attracts Hummingbirds & Stops Weeds From Taking Over Your Garden Beds

If you're hoping to attract hummingbirds without a feeder, flowers are one of the best ways to do it. They can provide nectar and attract insects, both of which hummingbirds love to eat. There are plenty of flowers that attract hummingbirds, too — but did you know that some of them come with other benefits? Bugleweed (Ajuga reptans) is a perennial in the mint family that hummingbirds love, but it also grows densely enough to keep weeds at bay.

Bugleweed flowers are typically blue or purple, although they can be white as well. The individual flowers are small, but they grow clustered together on flower spikes that rise to roughly a foot over the leaves. The flowers are tube-shaped and full of nectar for hummingbirds to drink. Bees enjoy the flowers, as well. Spreading around the flower spikes are flat leaves that can be dark green, silvery, or even purple. The leaves form a thick matt, which is what prevents weeds from popping up around them. Bugleweed is generally easy to grow, so even beginner gardeners can enjoy them.

However, as with any non-native plant that grows thickly, there is a risk that bugleweed may be considered invasive in certain regions; before growing it, you should check the plant's current status in your area. You can use barriers or grow it in a container to control the spread. Clipping the flowers before they produce seeds can also help keep it in check. Just be sure to leave the flowers long enough for the hummingbirds to enjoy! Use the clipped flowers as beautiful cut-flower decor, and leave the leaves to keep the weeds away.