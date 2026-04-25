She Turns Vintage Doilies And Twine Into The Prettiest DIY Spring Decor
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Nana truly knows best. Now that everyone is swapping minimalism for a "lived-in" atmosphere with a nostalgic touch, Grandma chic trends are at their peak. Consider this your cue to rummage through the closet for floral finds, ornate china sets, and hand-knit trinkets. Of course, no Grandma-core look is complete without a doily (or 20 for good measure). They're great statement makers on coffee tables and inside decorative baskets, but one creative on Facebook, Just That Perfect Piece, crafts these crocheted cuties into what might be the ultimate spring decor: doily carrots.
If you're looking for a fun DIY and want to add a seasonal touch to your aesthetic, Just That Perfect Piece proves that this simple craft can go a long way. All you need to do is to find your Granny's old doilies, hit the thrift store, or search for handmade doilies on Etsy (circular options work best). Otherwise, you just have to keep a few things nearby: a glue gun, scissors, twine (PerkHomy Natural Jute Twine comes in multiple colors), and paper towels or cotton balls. Within minutes, you'll have a whimsical accent that you can utilize in a variety of ways, such as in wall hangings or tabletop arrangements, to complement the rest of your cheerful seasonal decor.
How to create doily carrots and style them as spring accents
To repurpose your vintage doily into a cute carrot, roll it up it into a cone that resembles the shape of a floral bouquet enveloped in paper. Add a bit of hot glue to the end of the doily, and press it in place to hold the cone shape but still allow room for you to play with the size of the opening. Open some room at the top, and drop in the cotton ball or paper towels to maintain the shape. Then, you'll need to create a tassel that will go into the top of the carrot: Wrap your twine around your fingers in an oval shape, use another small piece of twine to tie it together, and insert it into the carrot. Cut the loops in the tassel to create a collection of upright strands. Wrap another piece of twine around the carrot top, and glue a jewel on for a fun finishing touch.
The creator ultimately fastens her doily carrots to a small silver tray, but there are lots of other ways to play with this clever spring decor idea, too. Rather than stick with a neutral tone, consider dying your doilies with Rit (or something similar) to give them a more carrot-y hue or a fun spring color. If you have extra string, why not make several carrots into a garland for a bookshelf or fireplace? You could also fasten your carrot to a vintage frame with your glue gun to enhance that grannycore aesthetic. Want to go the simple route? That's fine too! Paired with a wooden table, jute placemats, dinnerware in earth tones, and a floral centerpiece, these DIY carrots add the perfect pop to your springtime tablescape.