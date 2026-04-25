She Turns Vintage Doilies And Twine Into The Prettiest DIY Spring Decor

To repurpose your vintage doily into a cute carrot, roll it up it into a cone that resembles the shape of a floral bouquet enveloped in paper. Add a bit of hot glue to the end of the doily, and press it in place to hold the cone shape but still allow room for you to play with the size of the opening. Open some room at the top, and drop in the cotton ball or paper towels to maintain the shape. Then, you'll need to create a tassel that will go into the top of the carrot: Wrap your twine around your fingers in an oval shape, use another small piece of twine to tie it together, and insert it into the carrot. Cut the loops in the tassel to create a collection of upright strands. Wrap another piece of twine around the carrot top, and glue a jewel on for a fun finishing touch.

The creator ultimately fastens her doily carrots to a small silver tray, but there are lots of other ways to play with this clever spring decor idea, too. Rather than stick with a neutral tone, consider dying your doilies with Rit (or something similar) to give them a more carrot-y hue or a fun spring color. If you have extra string, why not make several carrots into a garland for a bookshelf or fireplace? You could also fasten your carrot to a vintage frame with your glue gun to enhance that grannycore aesthetic. Want to go the simple route? That's fine too! Paired with a wooden table, jute placemats, dinnerware in earth tones, and a floral centerpiece, these DIY carrots add the perfect pop to your springtime tablescape.