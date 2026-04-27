These IKEA Storage Containers Are So Good, Shoppers Say They Should've Bought More
Having to sort through a bunch of ugly plastic containers can be one of the major downsides to getting organized. They may be acceptable for ornaments or off-season sweaters headed straight for the attic, but, when you need an everyday storage solution, even the most colorful plastic or pop-top container can quickly become an eyesore. That's where the BRUGDHAJ Jar from IKEA may come in handy.
Designed by Francis Cayouette, the jars are made from a rustic stoneware that makes them practical enough for everyday use. Over 170 customers have given the $5.99 containers a 5-star rating on IKEA's website, with many praising them for their versatility. "Should have purchased two," one customer wrote. More than just a way to organize your spice collection, people also suggest using them in the bathroom to store Q-tips and decanted beauty products. Meanwhile, the cork lids help add some earthy glam to your home and the tight fit keeps whatever you're storing safe inside. Available in deep blue or creamy beige, each jar measures 3½ inches tall. If you need a little more kitchen storage, IKEA also sells larger versions, including an oil and vinegar bottle.
Customers are obsessed with the beauty of these jars (even if the lids do smell weird)
Although there are always plenty of new IKEA finds on the shelves, several customers said you shouldn't only be keeping an eye out for the BRUGDHAJ Jars; you should actually stock up on them. "Bought three of these as well as the other jars in the range," wrote one. Almost universally, customers left 5-star ratings for this product, noting the beauty, quality, and affordability of the pots. "Lovely colours, and a handcrafted feeling. Fits my vibe beautifully," said another customer, while one adds: "The color, the size, everything about this little pot charms me."
In fact, only four people left 1-star or 2-star ratings on IKEA's website — and all of their reviews mentioned the same complaint. "The lid smells really bad," one said. Each reported the cork had a slightly burnt smell that could permeate tea, sugar, or other foods stored inside. Those comments were few and far between, but it's worth knowing that cork does absorb smells. Still, IKEA responded to each unhappy customer, offering assistance through their customer support teams online or in stores. More than one of these critics mentioned that, despite the smell, the dishwasher-safe pots are still high quality, with one admitting that they're "very nice."