These IKEA Storage Containers Are So Good, Shoppers Say They Should've Bought More

Having to sort through a bunch of ugly plastic containers can be one of the major downsides to getting organized. They may be acceptable for ornaments or off-season sweaters headed straight for the attic, but, when you need an everyday storage solution, even the most colorful plastic or pop-top container can quickly become an eyesore. That's where the BRUGDHAJ Jar from IKEA may come in handy.

Designed by Francis Cayouette, the jars are made from a rustic stoneware that makes them practical enough for everyday use. Over 170 customers have given the $5.99 containers a 5-star rating on IKEA's website, with many praising them for their versatility. "Should have purchased two," one customer wrote. More than just a way to organize your spice collection, people also suggest using them in the bathroom to store Q-tips and decanted beauty products. Meanwhile, the cork lids help add some earthy glam to your home and the tight fit keeps whatever you're storing safe inside. Available in deep blue or creamy beige, each jar measures 3½ inches tall. If you need a little more kitchen storage, IKEA also sells larger versions, including an oil and vinegar bottle.