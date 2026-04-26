Target Is Selling A Solar Lighted Birdbath That Can Also Beautifully Display Flowers

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You can never have too many flowers or birds in your backyard. Along with adding beauty, creating a bird-friendly garden at home produces a ripple effect that can enhance your local ecosystem and help save dwindling wildlife populations. If you're thinking about attracting more birds to your yard, it's worth knowing that Target is selling a solar lighted birdbath that also displays flowers — and for a lower price than a few large bags of birdseed.

There's a lot to like about the Best Choice Products Solar Lighted Pedestal Bird Bath, which is on sale for $46.22 as of April 2026. Available in black, bronze, green, or peacock-blue finishes, the freestanding, weatherproof resin birdbath packs several features into its 29½-inch-high design. A 17-inch diameter planter with several drainage holes hovers just above the fleur de lis scrollwork base, while a leaf-shaped bowl tops a built-in solar powered LED light. The planter requires minimal assembly, aside from securing the frame into the ground with the included stakes, adding an AA battery to power the solar panel charger, and topping it off with fresh water. For a little more support, the base can be filled with sand or gravel thanks to its inconspicuous reservoir.

Once setup is complete, birds will flock to your birdbath when you plant certain flowers in the planter. Bright annuals like marigolds are a classic choice. Depending on your region, other container plants that attract birds — such as fuchsia or coral bells — are also excellent options.