Target Is Selling A Solar Lighted Birdbath That Can Also Beautifully Display Flowers
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You can never have too many flowers or birds in your backyard. Along with adding beauty, creating a bird-friendly garden at home produces a ripple effect that can enhance your local ecosystem and help save dwindling wildlife populations. If you're thinking about attracting more birds to your yard, it's worth knowing that Target is selling a solar lighted birdbath that also displays flowers — and for a lower price than a few large bags of birdseed.
There's a lot to like about the Best Choice Products Solar Lighted Pedestal Bird Bath, which is on sale for $46.22 as of April 2026. Available in black, bronze, green, or peacock-blue finishes, the freestanding, weatherproof resin birdbath packs several features into its 29½-inch-high design. A 17-inch diameter planter with several drainage holes hovers just above the fleur de lis scrollwork base, while a leaf-shaped bowl tops a built-in solar powered LED light. The planter requires minimal assembly, aside from securing the frame into the ground with the included stakes, adding an AA battery to power the solar panel charger, and topping it off with fresh water. For a little more support, the base can be filled with sand or gravel thanks to its inconspicuous reservoir.
Once setup is complete, birds will flock to your birdbath when you plant certain flowers in the planter. Bright annuals like marigolds are a classic choice. Depending on your region, other container plants that attract birds — such as fuchsia or coral bells — are also excellent options.
What do customers say about Best Choice's birdbath?
Several of the highest Target customer ratings for this product were collected as part of a promotional effort, so we dug into the uncompensated reviews to figure out whether it's really worth purchasing. While there were some very happy customers, others reported a level of dissatisfaction that may make ditching traditional birdbaths for creative alternatives a better idea.
"I don't know if it'll just end up being ornamental in my flower bed or if any birds will stop by," wrote one reviewer. "But it's very lovely. Easy to assemble. Light comes on after dark." Another said: "It looks beautiful and looks amazing on my walkway. Very light and easy to move to different locations." Several people suggested floating a small solar-powered bubbler inside the birdbath to create a fountain effect. That addition may cost you a bit more, but moving water can attract more birds and discourage mosquitos from visiting.
That said, even some of the promotional reviewers said the quality of this birdbath isn't great. "Arrived cracked, very unhappy," one disappointed customer wrote. Others said their orders were delivered with pieces missing, with another Target customer writing: "No base and no flower pot. Not to mention the absolutely terrible quality." There are far fewer 1-star and 2-star reviews, but you should still get to grips with this birdbath's overall size, light weight, and plastic-like material to make sure you understand exactly what you're getting before you make your purchase.