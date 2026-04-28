10 Unexpected Ways To Use Rice Around Your Home (Beyond Just Cooking)

Rice is one massively popular ingredient. As the primary food staple for over half of the world's population, it's a true household essential that can be found in plenty of pantries. Rice is so widely used for countless recipes around the world because it's a highly versatile grain. Plus, rice is easy to keep on hand since it can be stored for long periods of time (almost indefinitely, for some varieties) and it is inexpensive. But its versatility isn't limited to the kitchen — you can grab this grain and put it to use around your household in some very surprising ways. There's a wealth of unexpected ways to use rice outside of the kitchen, and it can transform into a cleaning solution, DIY craft ingredient, and even rust prevention tool.

Rice is just as versatile outside of the kitchen as it is in your favorite recipes. Both in its dry, uncooked form and boiled or steamed, you can use this grain in a wide range of different ways. It can be slightly abrasive and tough enough to give stubborn stains a thorough scrubbing; it can also be transformed into a DIY diffuser, sticky and effective glue, or even an at-home "dry cleaning" solution. So, the next time you reach for the rice that's stashed inside your pantry, you might want to think about giving it a try in one of the following unexpected but oh-so-helpful use cases.