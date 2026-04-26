Forget Fussy Peonies: This Stunning Perennial Blooms Longer With Less Effort

If you're ready to give growing camellias a try in your garden rather than peonies, you'll need to decide which varietal you'll plant. Camellia japonica is one of the most common choices — one of its names is "Common Camellia," after all! — and if you opt for this perennial, know that it can bloom in late winter to early spring with flowers that capture that familiar peony-like look in hues of white, red, and pink; it also grows best in USDA hardiness zones 7 to 9.

Like peonies, camellias are slow to grow and it can take a bit of time for them to get established in your garden and show off their blooms. So, if you plant them for the first time this year, know that you may need to wait until the next year to see those eye-catching flowers appear. If you choose camellias that flower at different points of the year, you can keep the plant blooming in your garden for multiple seasons.

It doesn't take a ton of effort to get camellias thriving, either. These hardy plants can actually be added to your garden any time of the year, though it's a shrub best planted in October to November or March to April. Keep in mind that water is key: Camellias need consistent water in order to blossom. You'll want to make sure the plant roots are well-hydrated, but not so saturated that you run the risk of problems like root rot. Once they've been properly watered, pruned, and otherwise cared for, camellias are a perennial that can actually last for decades.