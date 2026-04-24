No More Sticky Kitchen Cabinets: This Finish Is The Best Defense Against Grease

Unless you like to microwave all your food, grease in the kitchen is hard to avoid, and that's bad for your cabinets. Grease flies around the room whenever you cook with oil on the stove — even if you turn on the range hood — and you spread it yourself whenever you touch anything with greasy fingers. Wood cabinets need a tough finish to resist this onslaught and make them easier to clean.

Of the many types of wood finishes available, the one applied at the factory is usually catalyzed lacquer. It's noxious, flammable, and dries very quickly, so it isn't the easiest finish to apply, but luckily, there's another highly durable finish that's much more suitable for DIYers : two-part polyurethane, also known as 2K poly.

This two-component product consists of primary finish and a catalyst that, once added to the finish, initiates a cross-link reaction that produces a super-hard surface resistant to damage or staining from grease splatters. One popular brand is Renner, which offers 2K polys like 688 and 851 as both clear and pigmented topcoats. The finishes come in different glossiness levels, so you can choose the best sheen for your kitchen cabinets. The products are pricey, typically costing over $100 per gallon for just the topcoat (the catalyst that enhances its durability costs extra). But they give you a surface comparable to a factory-applied catalytic lacquer with all the advantages of water-based finishes, including easy cleanup, low VOCs, and manageable drying times.