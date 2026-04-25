Plant This Stunning Blue-Purple Flower For A Garden Full Of Monarch Butterflies

Even those who aren't avid gardeners can often recognize the iconic black and orange wings of a monarch butterfly. In addition to being known for their vibrant colors, these unique pollinators migrate, sometimes traveling thousands of miles across North America. You may even remember watching the monarchs flit around in your yard as a kid. Now, unfortunately, we don't get to enjoy their beauty quite as much. Because of factors like habitat loss and widespread pesticide use, their populations have been declining over the past couple of decades. Fortunately, you can easily help monarch butterflies by planting their favorite nectar-rich flowers, like blue mistflower (Conoclinium coelestinum).

Blue mistflower is one of the best native plants that attract butterflies you can plant in your garden. Monarchs and other butterflies are attracted to bright colors, like purple. So, the fuzzy clusters of purplish-blue flowers are sure to catch the eye of any passing butterfly looking for fresh nectar. Once they arrive, they'll be happy to see there are numerous little flowers to drink from. Even better, blue mistflower blooms from July to October. Monarch butterflies typically begin migrating to Mexico around mid-August, so blue mistflower can be a saving grace for butterflies looking for late-season food. In addition to the joy of creating a butterfly haven in your backyard, blue mistflower is also a great option for filling in those seasonal gaps.