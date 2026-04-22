The Designer Trick That Makes A Narrow Living Room Feel Way Bigger

One thing I've been asked over and over again in my 13 years as an interior designer is how to make a small area feel bigger, especially a major hub like a living or family room. Many of the clients I work with in my city are renters with a laundry list of restrictions or homeowners maintaining historical houses over 100 years old, both challenging me to design a more open space while preserving the home's original character and form. Changing the existing footprint of a room is nearly impossible without a large-scale remodel, so it usually boils down to making the most of the available area with one straightforward concept. The trick to giving a living room (or any small room) the impression of more space is by creating a vertical presence. The effect of this age-old designer trick is to draw the eye up, making the space feel taller and more expansive.

Imagine filling a small space with undersized artwork, minimal or no window treatments, and low-to-the-ground furniture. The inevitable result will feel squatty and cramped, the last thing you need when you're already dealing with an undersized footprint. By incorporating elements that take advantage of vertical space and create upward momentum, you can counteract the claustrophobic vibes of a tiny, narrow living space. This includes floor-to-ceiling elements like built-in furniture, focal points above eye level, impactful wall- and ceiling-mounted features, smart line-blurring paint tricks, and even a special treatment to the fifth wall: The ceiling. And rarely does just one of these features properly carry the weight of expanding the space all on its own. Plan to layer multiple vertical elements for maximum roominess.