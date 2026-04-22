13 Home Depot Items That Could Level Up Your Kitchen Organization Game
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When you're cooking in your kitchen, the last thing you want to deal with are headaches like a pile of clutter next to your stovetop, food container lids you can't locate, or spices and seasoning blends that have gone missing at the last minute. It can slow you down and stress you out! If you're dealing with things that make your kitchen look cluttered, like items scattered across your countertops or a lack of dedicated homes for frequently-reached-for items, you need some kitchen organization help to keep your most-used spaces clear and your essentials easy to find. Luckily, there's a one-stop shop that offers plenty of items that can level up your kitchen organization: Home Depot.
Yes, the retailer might be your go-to for gardening supplies or home improvement projects, but there are also plenty of finds hiding on the shelves (and online) at Home Depot that can help you get your kitchen in shape organization-wise. In fact, at Home Depot, you can go beyond kitchen cabinets and appliances like refrigerators to find a wealth of items that'll make organizing your kitchen — and keeping clutter at bay — so much simpler. From handy kitchen cabinet organization helpers to drawer organizers to specialized racks and shelves designed to hold specific types of common items, you can find them all at Home Depot.
Seville Classics 4-piece stackable bin organizer
If you're searching for something that'll corral the small loose items that tend to collect in pantries and on countertops, the Seville Classics 4-piece acacia wood stackable bin organizer can help with that. Made out of durable and beautifully grained acacia wood, these containers feature open fronts and tops so you can reach in and grab what you need. The largest bins can be a convenient storage solution for onions and garlic, for example, while the smaller bins could hold your most-reached-for seasonings and cooking oils.
Trinity sliding undersink organizer
If you have wide-open cabinets that hold a lot of loose items — like the space underneath your kitchen sink — the two-tier Trinity sliding undersink organizer can help organize it. The larger bottom tier of the organizer pulls out for convenient access and can hold large bottles and tall items, like spray bottles or dusting tools. You can store sponges, soaps, and other small items on the upper tier. Just note that the wire-like design means very small items might slip through the cracks, so you may still need a separate container to hold dishwasher pods or small cleaning tools.
Lordear rectangular under sink kitchen mat
Speaking of under-sink storage space, the Lordear rectangular under sink kitchen mat is a solution if you tend to have debris gathering in that area. Made out of silicone, the rectangular 22-inch by 34-inch mat features a 0.67-inch border around its edges to contain leaks or spills. You can place it underneath other storage containers like the tiered pull-out option above to catch any damp, sticky messes or debris, and you can stack other baskets, drawers, and bins on its surface for so they won't move around.
Oceanstar bamboo expandable drawer utensil organizer set
Tossing your silverware and serving utensils into a drawer can cause nicks and scratches over time and could even harm you. But the Oceanstar bamboo expandable drawer utensil organizer set is a Home Depot find that could help prevent this. This adjustable organizer can expand to fit drawers of various sizes, and it includes three wooden utensils, too. Salad utensils, regular cutlery, and even larger pieces like serving spoons or salad tongs can have their dedicated space in this eight-slot item. Bulky items like whisks, potato mashers, and ladles might be a tricky fit though, since they would require more height and width.
Lynk Professional slide out organizer
Cutting boards, cookie sheets, muffin tins, and other large kitchen essentials can be tricky to organize — but with the Lynk Professional slide out organizer, you can corral these items. It can be mounted inside kitchen's cabinets and features a pull-out mechanism so you don't dig around for far-from-reach items. Storing these slim but tall essentials upright with this organizer can eliminate the headache of stacking them flat and having to unstack them every time you need an item. You will need to make sure you have a kitchen cabinet that's tall enough to hold both the organizer and your large bakeware, though.
Sorbus under cabinet wine glass holder
Need a better way to store wine glasses? The Sorbus under cabinet wine glass holder can make it easier to organize and grab your go-to wine glasses. Sold as a set of two, you can mount these helpful racks underneath your kitchen cabinets, then slide stemmed glasses on for secure, neat storage. Just note: If you aren't reaching for your wine glasses often, they may collect dust being stored this way, so you'll need to give them a dusting from time to time.
Home-Complete wall-mount spice rack organizer
Keeping spices and seasonings organized is a whole headache, thanks to their typically small-sized bottle and the fact that you'll reach for some daily and others only once in a while. But the Home-Complete wall-mount spice rack organizer can make it easy to find exactly the spice you're searching for. With five shelves sized to accommodate most spice jars, you can store dozens in one of these organizers. Plus, it'll free up space instead drawers or cabinets, taking your spices out of hard-to-find locations and laying them out neatly on a wall or the inside of a cabinet door.
Numhew 2-tier wall mounted pot rack
Are you stacking pots and pans in precarious piles inside one of your kitchen cabinets — or just keeping them out on the stove? You can give these cooking essentials a proper home with the Numhew 2-tier wall mounted pot rack. With two shelves, 12 detachable hooks, and two side racks, it offers space for pots, frying pans, and lids. You can also store other utensils like tongs on its hooks. You should mount it on a wall, but do be cautious about hanging it over delicate surfaces like porous countertops, where dripping water could leave behind stains or damage the material.
ORGANIZE IT ALL hanging lid organizer rack
Speaking of messy cookware situations, the lids that go with your pots and pans can be tricky to store neatly. Instead of eating up precious storage space by placing them on their matching base, use the ORGANIZE IT ALL hanging lid organizer rack. It's easy to mount on the inside of your cabinet door, and it'll hold up to six lids. You'll be able to find the matching lid for any pot or pan in no time, but note that you will need tools to screw it into a cabinet door or mount it on another flat surface like a kitchen wall.
Lavish Home 3-tier slim slide out storage tower
Have a slim, slightly awkward space in your kitchen that's going unused? The Lavish Home 3-tier slim slide out storage tower can make the most of those spots. At just 5 inches wide, it's narrow enough to fill gaps like those between cabinets and refrigerators or inside pantries. With three shelves, you'll have room to store canned goods, shelf-stable herbs and spices, oil, or boxed foods like pasta. The wheels make it possible to pull out the shelving unit and move it around. Ensure you don't overload the top two tiers with heavy items, as the light-weight plastic could tip if not well-balanced.
Skyshalo over the stove shelf
If you're working with limited countertop space, Home Depot has a product that can help: The Skyshalo over the stove shelf. At 13 inches high and 32.6 inches wide, it should sit above your stovetop without blocking access to any burners or pots and pans you're using. Its 5.5-inch depth offers enough room to keep spices, seasonings, or your go-to's like oil and salt right where you can grab them. Be cautious about the items you place on this shelf though; the heast from your stove when turned on could impact them or even potentially create a fire hazard.
Numhew stainless steel sponge holder
Sponges, scrub brushes, dish soap, straw-cleaning tools — these items can easily clutter up your kitchen sink. Keep them dry and neatly corralled with the Numhew stainless steel sponge holder, which typically sits next to a kitchen faucet. Its three compartments are sized to hold sponges, bottle brushes, and even dish and hand soap containers. Plus, there's a handy spout built into the base so water can collect and slide right back into your sink. Just don't forget to check that spout and the base regularly; water can collect in both areas, which may cause mold or mildew to take up residence.
Sorbus Stanley cup holder
Finding a place to store your go-to water bottles isn't easy, but the Sorbus Stanley cup holder is a Home Depot find that is ideal for these tricky water bottles. You can mount the shelf-style holder either with screws or adhesive tape and attach it to a wall, the side of your fridge, or inside a cabinet. It can hold three Stanley cups (or similar style of cups), along with their straws and lids. Make sure to double-check that the included adhesive is suitable for use on your walls, backsplash, or fridge before hanging it.