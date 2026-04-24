7 Budget-Friendly Paper Towel Storage Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

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Whether you're saving a buck, stockpiling for the end times, or just cleaning up lots of spills, odds are you buy a lot of paper towels. Those Costco packs holding 17 square miles of paper towel will need to go somewhere when you finally get all those unbagged groceries home and put away. You'll stick them in a pantry or closet, under the stairs, or in the garage, and probably in the original plastic bale they came in. It will be a minor inconvenience every time you have to retrieve a new roll. But luckily, there are easy, budget-friendly hacks for sneaking extra storage into your home – from storing paper towels in a dedicated drawer to repurposing items like pantry dispensers and shoe racks.

Americans aren't great about tolerating minor inconveniences. According to The Atlantic, the U.S. spends almost as much as the entire rest of the world on paper towels. Perhaps we're just far, far more prone to spills, but it seems more likely to be a matter of convenience. And there's nothing wrong with that. From a certain reductionist perspective, more or less everything is a matter of convenience.

And that's our premise here. If you're going to store 17 square miles of paper towel, it should at least be convenient. New rolls should be out of the way yet easy to retrieve. Your storage space or mechanism should be easy to replenish and look at least somewhat presentable for when your in-laws are reduced to sniffing around the storage spaces for signs of character flaws. Our goal is to help with paper towel storage ideas to go with the usual pantry organization tips for an Instagram-worthy setup.