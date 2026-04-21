The One Big Mistake Everyone Makes When Planting Perennials

Before you start picking out perennials, you'll want to figure out which USDA hardiness zone you're living in. You can do this by entering your zip code on the USDA website. The map will provide not only the exact hardiness zone but also a temperature range from the last two decades for your region, so you can see the average annual coldest temperature in your area. For example, in Southern California, your zip code may determine that you live in zone 10b, which sees an average annual low of 35 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Armed with this information, you'll be able to research and shop for plants that are able to survive your coldest temperature range. You can also search for plants or seeds that have a USDA hardiness zone designation for your particular zone (like plants and trees meant for zone 8).

Additionally, once you know your USDA hardiness zone, you'll be able to think ahead — and avoid that all-too-common mistake of failing to plan — as you consider when to plant your perennials. Knowing your zone can help you decide when to plant, as you'll be able to estimate when freezing temperatures will arrive. In colder zones, the planting season will be shorter; warmer zones can allow gardeners to plant perennials multiple times per year. Just don't forget to take other garden factors in mind, too, such as how much shade your garden gets and how much sunlight the perennials you're considering will require (or need to avoid!).