This Thrifted Basket DIY Will Make Your Coffee Table Look High-End

Baskets are a common thrift store find that can add instant elegance to the home, but we don't always realize the insanely simple ways to make them even more stylish with some choice embellishments. Though simply setting one on your coffee table will provide a classy rustic organizer, applying a dash of color and pattern with paint is an effortless DIY to turn your old basket into decor that doubles as space-saving storage. To complete this project, you'll need some paint and either painter's tape or different shaped objects for creating patterns of negative space. Use the tape and other items to lay out your design around the bottom and walls of the basket. Then, apply paint to create an eye-catching pattern mixing your favorite hues and the wicker's natural color and texture.

The design you paint onto the basket is what really helps it to look more upscale. Simple geometric patterns are a great way to pull off this look. You might try designs with interesting lines, circles, or triangles. As TikToker redeux_style demonstrated, a maze-like pattern of blocky lines is easy to achieve and looks incredibly stylish, especially with a rectangular basket. Another unique option is to try orienting your pattern to the shape and size of the basket, following natural lines and curves in the weaving. With just a bit of creativity, paint, and an old basket, this living room storage idea is truly transformative.