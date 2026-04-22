This Thrifted Basket DIY Will Make Your Coffee Table Look High-End
Baskets are a common thrift store find that can add instant elegance to the home, but we don't always realize the insanely simple ways to make them even more stylish with some choice embellishments. Though simply setting one on your coffee table will provide a classy rustic organizer, applying a dash of color and pattern with paint is an effortless DIY to turn your old basket into decor that doubles as space-saving storage. To complete this project, you'll need some paint and either painter's tape or different shaped objects for creating patterns of negative space. Use the tape and other items to lay out your design around the bottom and walls of the basket. Then, apply paint to create an eye-catching pattern mixing your favorite hues and the wicker's natural color and texture.
The design you paint onto the basket is what really helps it to look more upscale. Simple geometric patterns are a great way to pull off this look. You might try designs with interesting lines, circles, or triangles. As TikToker redeux_style demonstrated, a maze-like pattern of blocky lines is easy to achieve and looks incredibly stylish, especially with a rectangular basket. Another unique option is to try orienting your pattern to the shape and size of the basket, following natural lines and curves in the weaving. With just a bit of creativity, paint, and an old basket, this living room storage idea is truly transformative.
Painting a basket to create elevated coffee table storage
First, you'll need to choose a paint color and pattern. White or black paint looks beautiful with the natural brown color of woven baskets, or you could use other hues that go along with your living room decor. Painter's tape is an easy option for creating lines, but if you want to make thinner lines, washi tape is a great alternative. To make circle designs, gather some bowls, cups, or other round objects to trace onto the basket and outline your pattern. Otherwise, freehand your basket design. For folks who aren't very artistic, stencils make it easy to create stylish DIY storage decor.
If you're using tape to create your pattern, stick it onto your basket first. Then, you can either spray paint the project or use acrylic paint and a brush. Make sure to pull the tape off your basket before the paint dries. If you're using a bowl or some other object to make your design, set it in your basket and carefully paint around the edge. For a more unique look, paint bands around the outside of the basket or dip the bottom or top in paint to quickly color a portion of it. Once the paint has dried, use your new high-end basket to decorate your living room and create the perfect corral for a coffee table that always ends up cluttered with odds and ends.