Use IKEA Billy Bookcases To Give Your Office A Stunning Built-In Transformation

With the right features and furnishings, home offices can be so much more than just workspaces, often doubling as storage rooms, guest bedrooms, libraries, or kids' playrooms. Built-in cabinets give you what you need to organize and store your stuff in a way that won't cramp your style or take up too much space. But with their typical price tag running north of $1,000, adding chic home office built-ins may be beyond your budget. Luckily, there is a way to get elegant installations without breaking the bank — using the IKEA BILLY bookcase.

With its affordable price tag and simple style, it's easy to see why there are so many ways to hack an IKEA BILLY. In one such hack, TikTokers thegibbyhome transformed two BILLYs and builder-grade cabinets into a customized built-in storage space during their home office renovation. They painted the bookcases and cabinets, built their own countertop, and added crown molding to the top of the BILLYs.

The final result? A cabinet and shelving unit that looks like it was tailor-made for the office space but cost much less than the typical customized unit. If it's time to breathe new life into your home office, grab a BILLY or two, a few cans of cabinet paint, and some molding from the hardware store, and give yourself a weekend to add a sleek built-in.