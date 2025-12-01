How To Paint An IKEA BILLY Bookcase For An Instantly Elevated Look

Next, you need to select the proper primer for your panels. It's tempting to skip a primer, but this is one of the times you absolutely need to prime before painting. You need a primer that is formulated to stick to these prefinished panels. My choice is Zinsser B-I-N Shellac-based primer. There are also oil-based primers that will work well, but I would avoid water-based primers. The primer will adhere tightly to your panels, and your paint will bond securely to it.

Spraying on the primer and paint coats is your best option, and sprayers are not tremendously expensive. But if you do not spray, use an extremely fine-napped roller for the flat parts of the panel and a high-quality brush for the edges. Prime the edges first, followed by the flat panel sections. Do not rush and allow the primer to cure completely. If there are any drips or sags, sand them out and re-prime; this may be the most important step in the process.

Apply the paint coat in the same way. You may need two coats for even color coverage. In my opinion, a high-quality latex enamel is the best paint to use on furniture. Enamels are durable and long-lasting. By following these steps, congratulations, you have completed an advanced DIY painting job. Be sure to take some time to enjoy your newly painted furniture — you deserve it.