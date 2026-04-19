The Affordable Hidden Gem At IKEA That Turns Dead Space Into Extra Storage
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IKEA and hacks go together like, well, Swedish and meatballs. So it's really no surprise that one fan of the mega-chain has figured out a way to use an affordable hidden gem that turns dead space into extra storage. The BEGRIPA Handles are half-moon-shaped accessories designed to be easily swapped out on doors or cabinets to refresh their look. But Claudia Melbinger, aka @ordnung_kinderleicht on Instagram, uses them to create extra storage for cutting boards, kids' artwork, toys, and accessories around the house.
There are so many small space-savvy IKEA hacks out there, but unlike coffee tables or shelving units that require an afternoon to construct, this one takes just a few minutes. Along with a set of BEGRIPA Handles, which are sold in a two-pack for just $8, all you need for a non-permanent installation are a few small pieces of adhesive. Try something like the 3M Double Sided Heavy Duty Removable Mounting Tape from Amazon. Together, this will bring your total cost for this project to about $20. Although it isn't mandatory, a level will also come in handy for this DIY.
Made from powder-coated steel that comes in white, yellow, lilac, light blue, and light red, the BEGRIPA Handles are just over 5 inches wide and less than 3 inches deep. Their petite size makes this an amazingly clever IKEA hack you can use almost anywhere, from the side of a cabinet to those narrow walls that are difficult to decorate.
Use BEGRIPA Handles to create low-profile storage for toys, papers, and accessories
To complete this IKEA hack, you'll start by placing two or three strips of double-sided mounting adhesive on the back of your BEGRIPA Handles. You then have two options, depending on your storage needs. If you're hanging hats, handbags, or other small accessories, simply attach the handles rounded-side up to create long, supportive hooks. Press firmly to ensure a strong bond between your wall and adhesive, following the manufacturer's recommendations before storing your items. If you anticipate hanging something really heavy and want a more permanent solution, you could skip the double-sided tape entirely and use the included screws instead.
The other option is to use two or four BEGRIPA Handles to create a channel in which to store toys, cutting boards, papers, notebooks, or other wider items. Instead of attaching the handles to create a circular shape as you would to use them on a set of doors, fix them to your wall with rounded sides facing each other. The number of handles you'll need to use, and the distance between them, will depend on the size of the items you want to store. It's a good idea to enlist the help of a friend to hold the items up while you use a pencil to mark exactly where you need to stick your handles.
Claudia Melbinger used white handles that matched her cabinetry to store multiple cutting boards. However, if none of the available colors match your space, don't be afraid to spray paint them in the color of your choice before combining this clever hack with other affordable IKEA items to help you organize your clutter.