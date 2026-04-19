The Affordable Hidden Gem At IKEA That Turns Dead Space Into Extra Storage

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IKEA and hacks go together like, well, Swedish and meatballs. So it's really no surprise that one fan of the mega-chain has figured out a way to use an affordable hidden gem that turns dead space into extra storage. The BEGRIPA Handles are half-moon-shaped accessories designed to be easily swapped out on doors or cabinets to refresh their look. But Claudia Melbinger, aka @ordnung_kinderleicht on Instagram, uses them to create extra storage for cutting boards, kids' artwork, toys, and accessories around the house.

There are so many small space-savvy IKEA hacks out there, but unlike coffee tables or shelving units that require an afternoon to construct, this one takes just a few minutes. Along with a set of BEGRIPA Handles, which are sold in a two-pack for just $8, all you need for a non-permanent installation are a few small pieces of adhesive. Try something like the 3M Double Sided Heavy Duty Removable Mounting Tape from Amazon. Together, this will bring your total cost for this project to about $20. Although it isn't mandatory, a level will also come in handy for this DIY.

Made from powder-coated steel that comes in white, yellow, lilac, light blue, and light red, the BEGRIPA Handles are just over 5 inches wide and less than 3 inches deep. Their petite size makes this an amazingly clever IKEA hack you can use almost anywhere, from the side of a cabinet to those narrow walls that are difficult to decorate.